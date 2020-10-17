Jesy Nelson reveals she was secretly in Harry Potter and About A Boy! The Little Mix singer had an acting career before joining the band

Little Mix star Jesy Nelson has revealed her secret past as a child actor. The 25-year-old surprised fans this week when she confirmed she had appeared in two major films – Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, and About A Boy.

Jesy was being interviewed with her bandmates on Australian radio when she was asked about her acting experience. "Jesy, you were in Harry Potter!" the radio host said. "I was in Harry Potter," she excitedly replied. "I've been in a few others hun. About A Boy with Hugh Grant… And you can actually see me if you pause the tape."

Jesy Nelson appeared in the 2002 film About A Boy

The DJ then asked Jesy if her name had appeared in the credits at the end of the movie. "No," she admitted. "I was in About A Boy you can see my little round head." Perrie Edwards then added: "Every time I watch it, I pause it!"

Back in 2019, Jesy Nelson opened up about her horrific experiences with online bullying in the BBC One documentary Jesy Nelson: Odd One Out, and admitted that she doesn't think she'll ever be the person she was before the abuse started.

The Little Mix star spoke out against online trolls

Chatting to Roman Kemp on Capital FM, she said: "When we got into Little Mix, that was when Twitter and all that was getting quite big. And we got given these mobile phones and they were like, 'You’ve got to have Twitter, because people need to get to know Little Mix and you girls individually.'

"I just remember we did the first live show and I remember being in the house at the time and everyone was gathering around watching their performances back online, and someone was like, 'Oh look, you can read what people are saying about your performance.'

"When we went back onto the comments, every single comment was about the way I looked. Nothing was about us as a group or our singing. It was literally like 'Jesy is repulsive' 'Jesy looks deformed, she looks absolutely disgusting, I don’t want to look at that girl anymore.'"

