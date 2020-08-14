Perrie Edwards is a summer dream in daring white crop top The Little Mix star is so stylish

Perrie Edwards nailed summertime dressing on Thursday when she shared a video of herself dancing along to Little Mix's new song, Holiday.

For the fun clip, Perrie wore her bright blonde tresses straight and loose, pairing a pleated, peach coloured skirt with a seriously cool button up tank top, which she wore with only three fastenings connected.

WATCH: Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards shared a look inside her garden

After singing along to her new track, Perrie could be seen playing with her beloved pet Pomeranian Hatchi, revealing more of her fierce look.

Perrie looked incredible

The star stylishly matched her top and midi skirt with a slinky charm embellished necklace that matched perfectly with her summery look.

For anyone as obsessed with Perrie's heatwave-friendly top as we are, SHEIN's 'Rib-knit Crop Tank' comes in four different colours, features similar button-up detailing, and best of all – is only £4.99!

Rib-knit Crop Tank, £4.99, SHEIN

As for Perrie's pretty necklace, it's not the first time that we've seen her wearing the piece, which features mixed seashells and cute charms.

On Monday, the DNA singer shared a snap of herself holidaying in Ibiza with her Liverpool midfielder boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Perrie could be seen wearing the same piece of jewellery.

Paired with bohemian shell hoop earrings and a stunning red two-piece halterneck bikini with rattan detailing, Perrie was the definition of mermaid chic.

One thing's for sure, Perrie's holiday bikini collection was nothing short of sensational, and many of her beach-ready looks left us in awe.

The popstar even took to Instagram to share an empowering message about why she feels confident in her swimwear this year, explaining: "I always dread post-holiday pics. I reached out to my girl Danielle Peazer and she put me through my paces (very last minute) and I am so grateful because for the first time, I didn't cry, I didn't pick myself apart."

