Little Mix star Perrie Edwards wows in neon mini dress The Sweet Melody singer has never looked better

Perrie Edwards just took fans' breath away with her latest series of stunning snaps. The Little Mix singer posed in the gorgeous living room she shares with boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain while wearing the most striking dress.

The singer looked incredible as she perched on a velvet sofa in a daring lime green mini dress, cuddling her pet dog Travis. The stunning silk number, which boasted a strapless cut and ruching at the front, had her fans rushing to the comments section to write the same thing, likening her look to Tinkerbell.

Perrie completed her Disney-approved attire with semi-sheer tights and a killer pair of black stilettos with gold buckle detailing.

Little Mix's Perrie Edwards staged a glamorous at-home shoot

She pulled out all the stops when it came to her beauty look, wearing her long blonde hair slicked back into a chic high ponytail and slicking the front section down into a side fringe.

Perrie added a touch of sparkle thanks to chunky gold earrings and a matching statement necklace.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Perrie unveils her cosy living room

Her fans were loving her latest outfit snap, with hundreds commenting that she looked like just like Tinkerbell from Peter Pan. "She said: Tinkerbell who?", one joked, while another posted, "Tinkerbell is that you?".

Perrie, who forms Little Mix with Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall, has been posting a number of glamorous snaps on social media during lockdown.

Fans thought Perrie looked just like Tinkerbell

She uploaded a stunning behind-the-scenes picture from the band's new music video for Sweet Melody on Friday, looking incredible in a black crop top with voluminous sleeves and plunging neckline.

The star was given a hair transformation for the shoot, with her blonde locks cut into a wispy fringe.

Perrie shared a behind-the-scenes snap from the Sweet Melody video

Over the summer, the singer memorably shared an empowering message about why she feels confident in pictures this year, explaining she had been working hard to get into great shape.

The star explained: "I always dread post-holiday pics. I reached out to my girl Danielle Peazer and she put me through my paces (very last minute) and I am so grateful because for the first time, I didn't cry, I didn't pick myself apart."

