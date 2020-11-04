Little Mix's Perrie Edwards looks incredible in ethereal mini dress Little Mix are celebrating the release of their new album, Confetti

Perrie Edwards has delighted fans with another gorgeous lockdown look. Posing in a stunning mini dress with a plunging neckline, the Little Mix singer radiated happiness as she celebrated the upcoming release of the girl band's new album, Confetti.

DISCOVER: Little Mix singer Jade Thirlwall breaks silence on new boyfriend

The 27-year-old singer, who is spending lockdown at her modern home with footballer boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, looked beautiful in a metallic dress with an ethereal semi-sheer bodice.

Perrie's pretty frock boasted a vibrant green skirt with a sparkling silver band running around the short hemline, which provided the perfect contrast to the shimmering tulle of her top half.

Little Mix's Perrie Edwards looked incredible in a sparkling mini dress

The picture, which showed Perrie grinning from ear-to-ear, was shared on Little Mix's official Instagram account and captioned: "When someone says they've pre-ordered #Confetti".

MORE PERRIE: Perrie Edwards shows off her jaw-dropping walk-in-wardrobe

The girl band – also comprised of Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jesy Nelson and Jade Thirlwall – has a loyal fan base, so unsurprisingly it wasn't long until the new snap was flooded with comments.

Sweet Melody singers Little Mix are releasing their new album Confetti

"Cuteness overloaded", one fan shared, while another branded Perrie "gorgeous, beautiful and stunning" and a third expressed their excitement at the new album dropping on November 6. "I have pre-ordered and I can't wait!", they wrote.

This isn't the first time Perrie has caused a stir on Instagram with her fashion choices.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Perrie unveils the garden she shares with boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Last month, the singer looked incredible as she perched on a velvet sofa in a daring lime green mini dress, cuddling her pet dog Travis.

The stunning silk number, which boasted a strapless cut and ruching at the front, had her fans rushing to the comments section to write the same thing, likening her look to Tinkerbell.

Perrie was recently likened to Tinkerbell in her green dress

Perrie completed her Disney-approved attire with semi-sheer tights and a killer pair of black stilettos with gold buckle detailing.

READ MORE: Little Mix's Jesy Nelson wows in a daring crop top

Her fans were loving her latest outfit snap, with hundreds commenting that she looked like just like Tinkerbell from Peter Pan. "She said: Tinkerbell who?", one joked, while another posted, "Tinkerbell is that you?".

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.