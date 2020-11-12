Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall causes major fan reaction in quirky suit Even her mum had something to say…

We're still dreaming about the eye-catching pink suit Jade Thirlwall wore to the MTV EMAs on Sunday – and it seems we're not the only ones.

The Little Mix singer caused a major fan reaction thanks to her bold Anna Kiki two-piece, which features a quirky pink and white colourway that looks like a bath bomb just exploded all over her, in the best way.

Sharing two stunning photos from the night on her Instagram page, Jade wrote: "This has now become a Jade serving lewks fanpage @mtvema."

Jade's matching tights and jacket even worked her mum up, with Norma commenting: "Can’t wait to borrow this for a night out in (Jade's South Shields bar) Arbeia pet."

Fans also expressed their love for Jade's outfit, with one writing: "You are feeding us today and I'm here for it!" Another said: "Killing that carpet." A third added: "Love! Strawberry milkshake vibes."

Jade looked stunning her her quirky suit

It wasn't just Jade who stole the show, her bandmates Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock also rocked some winning looks.

Perrie looked stunning in an electric blue leather mini shirt dress, which she changed into after wowing fans in a semi-sheer tuxedo-inspired jumpsuit featuring a plunging blazer with built-in white shirt cuffs. While Leigh-Anne stunned in an 80s inspired orange mini dress.

How amazing do Leigh-Anne, Perrie and Jade look?

Little Mix hosted the MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs) on Sunday evening. The girl band was chosen to host as well as perform – and took home the Best Pop trophy and the Best UK & Ireland Act prize in the process.

Jesy Nelson, who also missed the final of BBC One talent contest The Search on Saturday, was once again absent due to illness, but Jade, Perrie and Leigh-Anne still commanded attention as a three-piece on the socially-distanced red carpet.

