Perrie Edwards caused a stir on social media when she shared more photos of her stunning looks for the MTV EMAs last week.

The Little Mix singer had two outfit changes, and on Tuesday, she shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse at them both.

While we loved her tuxedo-inspired jumpsuit, featuring a plunging blazer with built-in white shirt cuffs, it was her leather mini shirt dress that really stole the show for us.

The electric blue frock was so simple, but it skimmed Perrie's figure beautifully and looked like it was constructed out of the softest leather. Letting the dress do all the talking, Perrie added a pair of strappy heels to elongate her legs.

She also debuted a new fringe hairstyle, wearing her blonde hair in a poker straight, feathered style. She opted for a dramatic winged eyeliner and kept the rest of her makeup look matte and fresh.

Perrie looked gorgeous in blue

Captioning the photos, Perrie wrote: "You seemed starving for more content so I’m just here to feed. @mtvema." Fans were quick to praise her bold outfit choices, with one writing: "Gorgeous". Another added: Prettiest woman, omg Perrie."

Perrie displayed her endless legs in her leather mini dress

Perrie's first outfit of the night boasted semi-sheer panels on the legs, creating the illusion of wearing a bodysuit. The power suit was completed with dramatic ruffled tulle detailing in black and baby blue, giving her look an haute couture twist.

Perrie pulled off two bold looks on Sunday

Little Mix hosted the MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs) on Sunday evening. The girl band was chosen to host as well as perform – and took home the Best Pop trophy and the Best UK & Ireland Act prize in the process.

Jesy Nelson, who also missed the final of BBC One talent contest The Search on Saturday, was once again absent due to illness, but Perrie, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock still commanded attention as a three-piece on the socially-distanced red carpet.

