Michelle Keegan just totally wowed us in her off-duty crop top and jeans The Brassic star shared a photo on Instagram

Michelle Keegan floored fans on Wednesday when she posed in a stylish crop top and light blue jeans.

Celebrating the easing of lockdown measures, the actress posted a photo of herself enjoying a tipple in the stylish get-up, and it wasn't long before fans rushed to the comment section of her picture to gush about how fabulous she looked.

"Woah!" wrote one.

"Stunning," added another, while a third gushed: "Beautiful."

WATCH: Michelle Keegan shares rare video inside her plush bedroom

The Brassic actress added the caption: "Freedom(ish)."

Michelle shared the gorgeous photo on Instagram

It's not the first time that Michelle has caused a stir on social media this week.

On Monday, she left fans in awe once again when she shared a gorgeous black and white photo of herself on social media.

The 33-year-old showcased her long legs in a short playsuit that featured long cuffed sleeves and a large collar.

Michelle let her long brunette hair tumble down her back as she looked out across a field. "Moody Monday," she captioned the image.

Unsurprisingly, fans loved the picture, taking to the comments section to share flame and heart emojis. One joked: “Why didn’t I look like this during my moody Monday?"

Michelle stunned fans again on Monday

Michelle is known for her impeccable style – whether on or off-duty. Last month, she shared a photo on her Instagram Stories as she headed out for a walk with her beloved dog Phoebe.

She shared a sweet video from the driver's seat of her car, zooming in on Phoebe who was lying happily on a scarf - before turning the camera to herself to reveal a glimpse at her casual outfit.

Wearing a black roll neck jumper and a cream teddy coat, Michelle added sunglasses and gold hoop earrings to her look - and as usual, her skin looked flawless.

