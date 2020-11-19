We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

If you're in need of working from home fashion inspiration, then look no further than Michelle Keegan.

The Our Girl actress has been posing up a storm in a number of chic loungewear outfits from her own collection with Very, but her latest one has got to be one of our favourites.

Made from an ultra-soft teddy material, Michelle's white set costs £20 for the joggers and £22 for the jumper – so it comes as no surprise that her fans are desperate to get their hands on the affordable items.

Posing on her grey corner sofa from inside the stunning Essex home she shares with husband Mark Wright, the Brassic star paired her look with sheepskin-look slippers and wore her dark hair down. Seriously, how cosy does this set-up look?

She wrote in the caption: "Sitting patiently waiting for my cheese board." White is a bold colour choice if she plans to have a glass of red wine!

Michelle's followers showered her with compliments, with one writing: "I need this set," and a second simply adding: "Unreal." A third remarked: "This is the sort of comfort level I need," and another commented: "This set looks so cosy." We couldn't agree more!

White teddy jumper, £22, and teddy joggers, £20, Very

The 33-year-old star only recently modelled her favourite picks from her new Very collection – and we want everything.

Included in the collection was a cute pair of star print pyjamas, dusty pink joggers, a long white cardigan and even her new snuggly white zip-up jumper, which she paired with black tracksuit bottoms and trainers. Who said you couldn't mix and match your loungewear sets? After all, they've basically become the nation's daily uniform during lockdown 2.0.

We want all of Michelle's cosy teddy clothes!

And this is not the only stunning teddy item in Michelle's cosy winter wardrobe! She also looked ultra-gorgeous as she headed out with her beloved dachshund, Phoebe, last week.

The star shared a sweet video from the driver's seat of her car and gave fans a glimpse at her chic off-duty outfit, which included a black roll neck jumper and a cream teddy coat which appears to be from House of CB.

