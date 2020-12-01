Michelle Keegan floors fans with stunning new photo The actress is a style queen!

Michelle Keegan has shared a flawless new photo on her Instagram account. The 33-year-old Brassic actress headed outside to capture the black-and-white snapshot, showcasing her long legs in a short playsuit featuring long cuffed sleeves and a large collar.

She left her long brunette hair to tumble down her back as she looked out across the field. "Moody Monday," she captioned the image.

Unsurprisingly, fans loved the picture, taking to the comments section to share flame and heart emojis. One joked: “Why didn’t I look like this during my moody Monday?"

Michelle is known for her impeccable style – whether on or off-duty. Last month, she shared a photo on her Instagram Stories as she headed out for a walk with her beloved dog Phoebe.

Michelle looked flawless in her new photo

The star shared a sweet video from the driver's seat of her car, zooming in on Phoebe who was lying happily on a scarf - before turning the camera to herself to reveal a glimpse at her casual outfit.

Wearing a black roll neck jumper and a cream teddy coat, Michelle added sunglasses and gold hoop earrings to her look - and as usual, her skin looked flawless.

Michelle and her husband Mark Wright live in Essex, and are currently building a new home together at a farmhouse nearby. The couple are already in the Christmas spirit and have decked their house out with the most incredible display of decorations.

Michelle and Mark's incredible Christmas decorations

The décor features an incredible door frame made from traditional Christmas tree, complete with light-up red candy canes, and a combination of red and white metallic baubles set within bright string fairy lights.

At either side of the garland, Michelle and Mark have positioned two life-sized toy soldier statues, and red present boxes with gold bows.

As guests enter the doorway, they will now be greeted by an enormous indoor tree, matching the outdoor décor, with red and white striped baubles and lollipops. Michelle and Mark have also opted against the traditional Christmas tree star as a topper, in favour of a gingerbread house.

Michelle captioned the image, "The festivities have started early. It's 2020, and the rules have gone out the window! Pass me the mulled wine."

