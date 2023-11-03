Blake Lively's burnt dress, Hilary Duff's chipped tooth & more celeb wedding disasters

If Andrea McLean's wedding with Nick Feeney has taught us anything, it's to not make a joke out of the wedding objections. On Loose Women, the TV presenter recalled the moment their guest, celebrity photographer Nicky Johnson, accidentally halted the vows with his joke.

The mother-of-two told her fellow panellists: "It isn’t a joke this whole objection thing. Nicky Johnson, I'm going to out you again. He was not only the photographer at the wedding but he was a witness, and he objected in a jokey fashion at my wedding.

"The whole grounds were holt and the registrar said: 'Stop the ceremony. It's a legally binding ceremony and you have objected.'" Andrea went on to say: "It all got very edgy and there was a bit of awkward tumbleweed. He was told even though he was joking, he was still objecting the ceremony."