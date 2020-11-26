Michelle Keegan's sparkly thigh-split dress is too much to handle The famous actress shared her outfit on Instagram

Michelle Keegan has shared a photo of herself wearing the most spectacular dress we've seen all year.

Taking to Instagram, the actress looked sensational in the sparkly silver number, which featured an eye-popping thigh split and beautiful train.

Pairing the show-stopping frock with metallic heels and a black clutch, the fashionista wore her hair in a high ponytail, and needless to say, looked red carpet ready.

Michelle wore the beautiful dress, by couture bridal designer Galia Lahav, to the Brit Awards in February, and her throwback snap has us pining for nights out on the town!

Michelle shared the throwback on Instagram

Michelle's glittery get-up was a far cry from the look she showed off on Monday, when the 33-year-old posed on a bike in her cycling gear as she poked fun at herself.

Writing on Instagram, the Our Girl star said: "My hobby that lasted three weeks... and what a fantastic three weeks they were #summer2020."

Michelle wore the dress to the Brit Awards

The snap itself saw Michelle show off her flawless figure in the skintight outfit, which prompted several lovely comments from her fans.

"You look incredible!! If only the hot weather stayed," remarked one follower, while another said: "This is a look." Several other fans simply wrote, "Goals," and "Stunning" as well as posting flame emojis.

Flaunting her trim physique in a pair of cycling shorts and a short-sleeved jersey, the actress had teamed her sporty ensemble with white trainers, sunglasses and a helmet to match.

Michelle still looked fab in her cycling gear

Days earlier, Michelle posed up a storm once more on social media, this time donning a white set of ultra-soft teddy material loungewear, which her fans are desperate to get their hands on.

Posing on her grey corner sofa from inside the stunning Essex home she shares with husband Mark Wright, the Brassic star paired her look with sheepskin-look slippers and wore her dark hair down.

Michelle's followers showered her with compliments, with one writing: "I need this set," and a second simply adding: "Unreal." A third remarked: "This is the sort of comfort level I need," and another commented: "This set looks so cosy."

We second that!

