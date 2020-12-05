Holly Willoughby channels Princess Diana in her iconic black sheep sweater The This Morning star shared her look on Instagram

Royal fans across the world will remember Princess Diana's gorgeous sheep sweater, an iconic staple in the late royal's wardrobe, and recently reproduced as part of a collaboration between brands Rowing Blazers and Warm and Wonderful – the original label behind Diana's top.

Clearly, Holly Willoughby is just as big a fan of the playful design as the rest of us, as on Saturday, she posted a beautiful black-and-white photo of herself wearing the jumper – much to the delight of her fans.

Many rushed to the comment section of the This Morning star's post to leave sweet replies.

"Channelling Princess Diana! Love this," gushed one.

Holly shared the photo on Instagram

"Our modern day Princess of the People... one of a kind," added another, with a third saying: "Stunning in the Diana jumper!"

Princess Diana rocked her famous red white and black sheep jumper to the polo in the 1980s, and Rowing Blazers' cosy revival can be found online at Selfridges.

Holly is known for her fashionable ways, sharing her show-stopping This Morning outfits every morning on social media.

Princess Diana wore the jumper to a polo match

This week, the mother-of-three brought the festive vibes with her looks, dropping jaws in everything from a beautiful bright red jumper complete with collar detailing to a striking (and very sparkly) black Hobbs skirt.

But our favourite of Holly's recent looks came on Wednesday, when she slipped into a party season masterpiece by ASOS.

Taking to the air in the popular brand's 'Scatter Sequin Midi Skirt', the shin-grazing piece was embellished with large blue and lilac sequins, which were scattered over the skirt's metallic material.

Taking on-screen dressing to a whole new level, Holly's skirt might just be the most show-stopping item of clothing we've seen all year!

