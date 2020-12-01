We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Holly Willoughby's outfit certainly brought the Christmas vibes on Tuesday's This Morning!

The famous mum wore a beautiful bright red jumper by RIXO, which featured show-stopping flower embroidery on the collar and sleeves, and while fans thought her choice of top was gorgeous, they were less impressed with the 'LULA' jumper's price.

Retailing at £225, Holly's social media followers were quick to express their shock.

"Loving the jumper but £225?" wrote one, with another adding: "Love the jumper but at 225 quid I think I'll give it a miss!" A third cheekily queried: "How much???"

Holly looked gorgeous in the festive number

Others simply noted how fabulous Holly's top was.

"Love this Christmas jumper!" gushed one social media user, with another writing: "I LOVE that top!"

For anyone looking to match Holly's Christmassy efforts but not spend quite as much, Boohoo's chic 'Pearl Button Frill Collar Cardigan' is just as big on the Mrs Claus vibes, but boasts a much more purse-friendly price tag, at £18.00.

It was revealed last month that the mother-of-three is no longer working with her long-time fashion stylist Angie Smith, and has now teamed up with Danielle Whiteman for her on-screen outfit options.

Pearl Button Frill Collar Cardigan, £18, Boohoo

The star, who previously credited fashion expert Angie for helping her step out of her comfort zone with her clothes, stopped tagging her in her daily outfit photos some time ago.

Danielle is a former assistant of Angie's and has worked with Holly for a long time, too, so no doubt it was an easy transition.

Angie - who is based in Australia and had styled Holly from afar since 2019 – is expecting her first baby, making her happy announcement in October.

It's not known whether her absence as Holly's stylist is a maternity leave or a permanent change.

