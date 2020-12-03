Holly Willoughby redefines festive dressing in the chicest way Holly wore the skirt on This Morning

Festive dressing doesn't always mean big, bright colours, as Holly Willoughby proved on Thursday when she wore all black on This Morning - but still managed to look as festive as ever!

The famous mum dropped jaws in a black Victoria Beckham knit, which she paired with the most fabulous sparkly black Hobbs skirt.

Holly opted for the popular London brand's £129 'Ira Knitted Skirt', which features sparkly pleat detailing and is sure to take you effortlessly from day to night.

Holly looked gorgeous in the sparkly skirt

It wasn't long before fans rushed to the comment section to gush about the presenter's look.

"Love that outfit," wrote one.

"Oh that skirt is just so sparkly and suits you so well," added another, with a third sweetly saying: "You look incredible! Love the outfit."

Ira Knitted Skirt, £129, Hobbs

It's not the first time this week that Holly has worn a show-stopping skirt.

On Wednesday, the fashionista wore the most fabulous ASOS skirt, and the shin-grazing piece was embellished with large blue and lilac sequins, which were scattered over the skirt's metallic material.

Holly's certainly bringing the sparkle this week!

Once again, Holly left her social media followers swooning, and her comment section quickly filled up with complimentary messages.

Holly has been bringing the festive vibes this week

"So pretty and sparkly!" said one Instagram user, with another adding: "Oh this outfit is just gorgeous!"

Although Holly's Tuesday outfit wasn't quite as glittery, it was still big on Christmas vibes.

The mother-of-three looked extra merry in a beautiful bright red jumper by RIXO, which featured show-stopping flower embroidery on the collar and sleeves.

As usual, the TV star's fans were on hand to let her know just how gorgeous she looked in the get-up, and there was no shortage of lovely comments beneath the photo Holly posted of herself in the top.

