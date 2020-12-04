Gloria Hunniford reveals Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes are 'disappointed' over This Morning change Ruth and Eamonn will present the ITV daytime show during holidays from 2021

Loose Women presenter Gloria Hunniford has revealed her friends Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford have been left "disappointed" over the decision to drop them from their weekly This Morning slot.

Last week, ITV announced that the couple will be replaced by Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary on This Morning next year, and only present during the key holidays.

READ: Ruth Langsford praises 'handsome' Eamonn Holmes in heartwarming birthday tribute

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes in hysterics after interview goes hilariously wrong

Speaking about the surprise move, Gloria told The Mirror: "That one was very hard to understand - I don't fully understand the reasons behind it."

READ: Ruth Langsford gets candid about marriage to Eamonn Holmes

MORE: Fern Britton reacts to Ruth and Eamonn's departure news

She added: "I've talked to Eamonn since, and he's clearly disappointed. I think they find it very difficult to understand why the change." Despite her view, Gloria understands that ITV are having a diversity shake-up. "There are a lot of lovely new young presenters coming in, which is good," she said.

Gloria Hunniford has shared her verdict

It was previously reported that ITV had decided it was "time for a change" regarding the panel of presenters on the show. The report went on to state that while Eamonn and Ruth are hugely popular with viewers, "tough decisions" had to be made.

MORE: Eamonn Holmes reveals Ruth Langsford is 'not a victim' during their interviews

CHECK OUT: HELLO!'s festive shop for all your Christmas inspiration

Ruth and Eamonn normally present the Friday slot each week and step in for Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield during school holidays. But Ruth and Eamonn will now be replaced by Alison and Dermot, who will host Fridays from 8 January 2021. Holly and Phil will continue with their regular Monday to Thursday presenting duties.

Ruth and Eamonn will lose their Friday morning slots and only present during holidays

Taking to Twitter to share identical statements on their respective accounts, Ruth and Eamonn wrote: "It's a changing of the guard on Fridays from January. We hope you make Alison and Dermot as welcome as you've made us over the years.

"Have a Ball you two! It's not Goodbye from us, it's simply Au Revoir until the next half term."

Make sure you never miss a story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.