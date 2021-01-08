We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Cindy Crawford is one of the most recognised supermodels of the 90s – and she certainly hasn't lost her touch!

The 54-year-old looked sensational as she displayed her endless legs and age-defying looks in her latest Instagram photo.

Wearing a pair of super-chic pyjamas from her friend – actress Robin Wright's sleepwear company, Pour Les Femmes – Cindy won rave reviews for her stunning, makeup-free snapshot.

WATCH: Cindy Crawford and her daughter Kaia look practically identical!

Posing with her knees curled up to her chest, Cindy captioned the dreamy photo: "Thanks @robingwright for the new pj’s. I might just wear them all day today!"

Fans were quick to react, with one commenting: "They look amazing. And, look at those legs, oh my…" Another wrote: "[You] look amazing! As usual." And a third added: "Very nice jammies!"

Cindy's pyjamas are the 'Short Sleeve Snowflake Short Set' (£169), which are made of lightweight cotton and feature a button-front top with a breast pocket, while the shorts have an adjustable elastic waistband.

Cindy looked super-chic in her festive pyjamas

Or, if shorts aren't your thing, there's also a longer trouser version available, featuring the same all-over snowflakes print and drawstring waist for a comfortable fit.

Pour Les Femmes was started by Robin and designer Karen Fowler with the intention of creating what they thought to be the "perfect lightweight pyjama and to bring back the sacred time around sleep".

Pour Les Femmes Printed Cotton Pyjama Set, £230, Net-a-Porter

If you don't want to spend a lot on pyjamas though, you can snap up a similar version from ASOS for just £29.99!

The 'Topshop Satin Pyjama Set' features an adorable butterfly print against a royal blue hue, and thanks to the silky fabric, going to bed just became even more luxurious!

Topshop Satin Pyjama Set, £29.99, ASOS

