Amanda Holden has shared a little of her fitness routine with her followers on social media, and we're loving her gorgeous new activewear!

The star took to Instagram Stories to share a snap of herself wearing her new Sweaty Betty set, which featured leopard-print leggings and a matching long-sleeved top.

She added neon pink trainers and a Mercedes cap to her look, with her pink headphones around her neck - and a bold red manicure to finish.

Amanda looked gorgeous in her running set

"Thanks @sweatybetty for this fab running outfit. It's cold and rainy but it's only 36 mins of my life," she wrote alongside the photograph.

There's nothing like new sportswear to make you feel like working out, eh? Amanda's picks are actually from Sweaty Betty's ski range, to keep her ultra-warm in the winter weather.

Betty Ski Base Set, £70 each, Sweaty Betty

If you fancy snapping up her set, her leggings are the 'Betty Ski Base Layer Leggings', £70, while her top is the 'Betty Ski Base Layer Top', £70.

We're used to seeing Amanda in her glamorous daily outfits at the Heart Radio studios, as well as her daring looks on Britain's Got Talent - so no doubt fans loved getting a glimpse at a more casual side of the star's life.

Amanda loves to run!

She has previously revealed to fans that her running routine has been great for her mental health during the UK lockdowns, telling followers in June: "Running every day has kept my head together during this time."

Back in the summer, her activewear looked a little different, however! In August, she shared a selfie in a chic vest top and aviator sunglasses, teamed with some pretty gold jewellery. "Run done," she wrote.

