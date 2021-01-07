Addison Rae pulls off one of spring's trickiest - and most risque - trends

Addison Rae is no stranger to ripped denim. The 20-year-old Tik Tok star has worn pairs of distressed jeans before and shared those snaps on her popular Instagram page (which has a whopping 33.7 million followers). Still, Addison took her love for denim a step further when she stepped out in Los Angeles in a pair of mom jeans that had very sizable rips at the thigh and knee.

RELATED: The 50 Best January sales of 2021 you can’t miss

The social media personality paired the high-waist, straight leg jeans with a casual t-shirt, and added a pop of color with a pair of strappy, low-heeled sandals as she ran errands around the city. Although Addison didn’t share a photo of that ensemble on Instagram, she did show off a different distressed denim pair from her closet back in October, which happened to be mom jeans as well.

Addison Rae in Los Angeles wearing ripped mom jeans

In the photo, Addison stands with her mom in the mirror while she snaps a selfie, and fittingly, both are wearing American Eagle distressed mom jeans. “I got it from my momma,” We're both wearing our favorite Mom Jeans from @americaneagle,” she captioned the photo.

RELATED: Royals wearing jeans - see Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton and more in off- duty denim

The distressed denim trend, specifically, the distressed mom denim trend can be tough to pull off, but there are a variety of ways to do it, depending on your style. You can pair them with a white or statement t-shirt and sneakers, or try them out with crop tops, booties, or bold stilettos.

It really comes down to what suits your body type and makes you feel good when you look in the mirror (a general rule of thumb). We tracked down a distressed denim mom jeans pair that we love - and are similar to Addison’s mom denim below.

AG Gold '90s mid rise jeans, $188, Shopbop

MORE: Adele stuns fans in skinny jeans

To kick off the new year though, Addison ditched her mom jeans for a more glam look, hitting the desert at sunset for a photoshoot in a monochromatic pink satin slip dress and over-the-knee faux crocodile-embossed boots. “lean on me,” she captioned the series of photos, which showed her standing in front of a pink Tesla and looking up into the colorful sky.

Addison Rae showing off her pink monochromatic ensemble on Instagram

Not a bad way to ring in 2021.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.