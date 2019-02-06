Cindy Crawford, 52, is Charlotte Tilbury's new beauty muse with brand new lipstick collection Charlotte Tilbury unveils new lipsticks inspired by her favourite 90s supermodels

Cindy Crawford is like a fine wine, she just gets better and better with age, and makeup artist supremo Charlotte Tilbury MBE has unveiled her latest lip colours inspired by the 52-year-old supermodel and her fellow 90s supers. Taking to Instagram, the celebrity makeup artist captioned a shot of Cindy applying her new lipstick, writing: "Darlings, @cindycrawford is the ultimate SUPER! She has always known how to MAXIMISE her incredible beauty with the POWER of a NUDE LIP! She is my beauty inspiration!!! #SuperCindy."

The new lip products were inspired by a number of models who rose to fame in the 1990s including Naomi Campbell, Kate Moss, Claudia Schiffer and of course, Cindy Crawford. The 'Super Nineties' shade is a deep tawny brown nude which enhances your natural lip colour. 'Super Model' is a nude-rose shade for a statement lip - you can bet the Duchess of Sussex will be buying this one. It's a known fact she loves Charlotte's makeup products AND she has a penchant for a nude lipstick. If you're looking for something a little more daring, 'Super Sexy' is a nude-rouge shade that'll give you kissable lips.

Charlotte famously named one of her first set of lip products after Queen Elizabeth - and the monarch has proven to be quite the influence on the famous makeup artist. She named one of her lipsticks "The Queen" - a "rich and rosy crown-jewel pink lipstick in homage to Her Majesty." There's also a matte red wine shade called "Legendary Queen."

In late 2018, when Charlotte was presented with her MBE from the Queen herself, she posted a touching message on Instagram, writing: “Today has been one of the most magical days of my life. I am so delighted and thrilled to receive this honour, especially from Her Majesty, the Queen who has been an endless source of inspiration to me! She is not only an icon of this country, but of the world. To be recognised for my contribution to the beauty industry is a dream come true!”

The question is: When will Charlotte name a lip colour after Meghan and Kate?

