Amanda Holden braves cold in athleisure crop top and leggings

The chilly weather was no match for Amanda Holden on Friday, who went for a jog in a pair of skin-tight leggings and an athleisure crop top.

Pairing her sporty get-up with a baseball hat and rose gold headphones, Amanda looked marathon-ready as she grinned at the camera, sporting playful pigtails.

The Britain's Got Talent star is an avid runner, and often shares photos of herself on social media before and after working up a sweat in order to motivate others to pull on their running shoes.

Amanda braved the cold

On Thursday, the mother-of-two opted for a fabulous Sweaty Betty set, which featured leopard-print leggings and a matching long-sleeved top.

"Thanks @sweatybetty for this fab running outfit. It's cold and rainy but it's only 36 mins of my life," she wrote alongside the photograph.

Amanda is an avid runner

We're used to seeing Amanda in her glamorous daily outfits at the Heart Radio studios, as well as her daring looks on BGT - so no doubt fans love getting a glimpse at a more casual side of the star's life.

She has previously revealed to fans that her running routine has been great for her mental health during the UK lockdowns, telling followers in June: "Running every day has kept my head together during this time."

Back in the summer, her activewear looked a little different, however! In August, she shared a selfie in a chic vest top and aviator sunglasses, teamed with some pretty gold jewellery. "Run done," she wrote.

Earlier on Friday, Amanda dropped jaws again.

Revealing to fans that she was forced to cancel a holiday on Boxing Day, the singer shared a glamorous bikini photo that showed her rocking a two-piece as she looked out to the ocean.

We're certain Amanda's going to break the internet one of these days…

