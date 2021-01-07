Change for Simon Cowell's plans as Britain's Got Talent is postponed The head judge was due back in the UK in January

Simon Cowell was due to travel back to the UK this month to film the new series of Britain's Got Talent. But with ITV's latest announcement that the show is being postponed for the foreseeable future, it looks like Simon may not be coming back any time soon.

The 61-year-old star has been taking time off work and relaxing at home in Malibu, following his bike accident over the summer. He and his partner Lauren Silverman did enjoy the Christmas break in Barbados though, with their six-year-old son Eric.

The media mogul is a regular holidaymaker to the Caribbean island and may choose to stay there for an extended period of time, or return to the US, given that there's no reason for him to rush back to the UK for his postponed work commitments.

On Thursday, ITV released a statement that read: "The filming for the 15th series of Britain's Got Talent has been postponed from its proposed record dates in late January.

"With the announcement of the latest Government health guidelines and with our priority of safeguarding the well-being of everyone involved in our programmes we, together with the production teams at Thames and Syco, have taken the decision to move the record and broadcast of the forthcoming series.

"We will confirm revised dates in due course."

Filming for BGT has been postponed

Despite other shows being able to shoot with regulations in place, filming for BGT doesn't appear to be a viable option, particularly since it involves people travelling from all over the country in order to audition. There are also dozens of crew members involved in the auditions process.

However, when filming for the 2021 series does eventually commence, Simon will be back in the UK to judge alongside Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams. Amanda had previously stated that head judge Simon would return to work and take part in BGT following last summer's bike accident where he broke his back.

