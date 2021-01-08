Amanda Holden shares glamorous bikini snap as she reveals cancelled holiday plans

Amanda Holden shared a beautiful beach photo of herself on Friday morning, revealing to fans that she was forced to cancel a holiday on Boxing Day.

The glamorous bikini snap showed the star rocking her two-piece as she looked out to the ocean, wearing a pretty kaftan cover-up and carrying her straw hat.

MORE: Amanda Holden stuns in fitted leopard print activewear as she reveals her running routine

Amanda did post an angry caption alongside her post, however, following the news that the UK has introduced coronavirus testing for people arriving in the UK from abroad.

Amanda shared the stunning bikini snap - but her caption was angry

"#throwback pic. I cancelled my holiday on #BoxingDay... it was hard. But I was flying with a negative test and everything was in place for a safe holiday with my family. WHY THEN, ARE THE UK ONLY JUST making the decision to test for covid for people coming into our country?" she wrote.

Loading the player...



WATCH: Amanda Holden struts in satin alongside Ashley Roberts

"We've all sacrificed so much in different ways... most of us have been responsible. Had so much goodwill and respect for each other. Joined together and marched on through this... it's made me seethe this morning hearing it on the news - the senseless year of neglect of government rules at our borders... other countries have done it before us."

MORE: Amanda Holden makes controversial home confession – do you agree?

She continued: "Why has it taken us so long? No one seems to have an answer... or be questioning it?!! Surely this could have prevented the increase of the spread?!!! #Staysafe and try and keep patient and calm despite the lack of common sense being afforded to us."

Amanda revealed she cancelled a holiday on Boxing Day

Plenty of fans quickly reacted to the post, with one writing: "Great photo - totally agree with your comments." Another added: "Let’s hope that we can get a grip on this nasty virus... looking fab as always."

MORE: Amanda Holden shares rare picture with 'mini-me' daughters and fans spot remarkable detail

It's not known where Amanda was planning to travel, but many praised her decision to remain at home. The star is known to love her holidays, and enjoyed breaks in France and the UK during the summer.