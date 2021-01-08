Holly Willoughby shares cosy selfie in surprising top The This Morning star took to Instagram

We never had Holly Willoughby down as a Nirvana fan – but the This Morning star was sporting a top with the rock band's name on it when she shared a cosy selfie with her followers on Friday, much to their delight.

MORE: This Morning star 'quits' social media after 'reading into all the negativity'

Revealing that she was feeling extra tired ahead of the weekend, the famous mum looked flawless as she rested her head on her hand, captioning her snap: "Friday... might sleep till Monday."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Holly Willoughby dazzles in festive sparkles

It wasn't long before fans took to the comment section to point out her top, with one writing: "Nice Nirvana top!" Another added: "Love that hoody," while a third said: "Excellent T-shirt."

RELATED: This Morning fans rejoice at Holly Willoughby's return to show

Holly showed off the top on Instagram

RELATED: Holly Willoughby's romantic This Morning outfit has the most beautiful details

Others were quick to note that they, too, were feeling exhausted at the end of the week.

"Honestly I've slept the whole entire lockdown and I'm not bored of it as of yet," joked one. "I think we all feel a bit like that," said another.

Holly's laid-back Friday night look was a far cry from the glamourous outfit the fashionista was rocking on Thursday's This Morning.

Looking stunning in a white collared shirt with the most intricate details, Holly also wore a chic mini skirt from & Other Stories, sheer tights and black heels.

The star is known for her fashionable ways

Sharing a snap of her get-up, she captioned her positive post: "Morning Thursday... deep breath and off we go... see you on @thismorning at 10am... sharing our must-watch TV ideas at the top of the show... all suggestions welcomed! Skirt by @andotherstories, shirt by @ted_baker."

As usual, fans were in love with her outfit - as well as her star pals including Emma Bunton and Tamzin Outhwaite.

"Yay Holly's doing her outfit pics again! I love it," one follower fan wrote, with another adding: "Love this shirt!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.