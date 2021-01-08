This Morning star 'quits' social media after 'reading into all the negativity' The presenter has been attacked by trolls

This Morning roving reporter Josie Gibson has temporarily quit social media after reading so much negativity online. Taking to her Twitter page on Thursday, the presenter revealed she is taking a break for six days in order to recharge.

"Right I am off my phone and social until the 13th Jan so if I don't reply I'm not being rude," she explained. "I just keep finding myself on my phone and reading into all the negativity and it's not healthy for anyone. I actually feel like AI I'm on my phone so much it's disturbing." [sic]

Josie's fans were quick to sympathise, with one writing: "Don't listen to those who spout their venom while hiding behind their phones. You make the nation smile - take time to make yourself smile again."

Another remarked: "Take care Josie... keep smiling. Loved the feature on This Morning today, you are a little belter so there is some positivity to put in your pocket x." A third post read: "Enjoy your break. Ignore all the negative and venomous stuff people spout on here, you're great on TV very smiley and funny."

Before her break, the former Big Brother star took to her Instagram page to wish Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary some luck ahead of their first official Friday presenting gig on This Morning.

Josie Gibson is taking a break from social media

"Wishing this hero @alisonhammond55 and the legend @radioleary good luck for tomorrow's @thismorning show. If I had a pound for every time I've watched this," she wrote alongside a throwback clip.

The TV star first rose to fame in 2010 when she entered the Big Brother house - which she later ended up winning. Since then, Josie has become a regular on This Morning, and has made appearances on Loose Women and Celebrity Juice.

