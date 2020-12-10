Holly Willoughby's flirty, sparkly skirt just stole the show on This Morning

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Another day, another festive This Morning outfit from Holly Willoughby!

The presenter looked gorgeous in another sparkling number on Thursday, choosing a flirty ruffled skirt from Wyse London, which was adorned in beautiful blue sequins.

And she finished her look with a bargain pair of jewelled heels from ASOS, which cost just £29.75 and are an incredible dupe for the cult Amini Muaddi heels - that cost upwards of £700.

Holly looked beautiful in her sequin skirt

Posting her outfit on Instagram as usual, she wrote: "Morning Thursday... chatting to the hugely talented Gemma Arterton today... see you on @thismorning at 10am... #jollyhollychristmas - skirt by @wyselondon, knitwear by @johnsmedleyknitwear, shoes by @asos."

WATCH: Holly shimmies in her festive skirt

As usual, fans quickly reacted to her latest sequinned look - with one commenting: "Can never have enough sparkles!! I'm excited to see tommorow's Cinderella outfit," and another adding: "You look gorgeous! I can't wait to watch today."

It comes after Holly stunned fans in a glittering dress from Needle and Thread on Wednesday's show. The sparkling number was perhaps a surprising choice for the morning programme, and wouldn't have looked out of place at a Christmas party!

'Poetic' heels, £29.75, ASOS

With sheer sleeves and intricate silver and rose coloured sequin embellishment, the statement 'Harlequin Rose Sequin Ballerina Dress' featured a ruffled tulle neckline, flared sleeves and a softly pleated skirt.

Sequin skirt, £195, Wyse London

Holly was clearly feeling her outfit of the day too! "Glitter galore and then add more! #hollyjollychristmas ... joined by the fabulous Nigel Havers and Julian Clary and the equally wonderful @mralfieboe and @mrmichaelball today... see you on @thismorning at 10am... Dress by @needleandthreadlondon", she wrote on Instagram.

Holly's Needle & Thread dress was a show-stopper

It doesn't stop there, as Holly also wowed in a glittery red dress from The Vampire's Wife on Monday, and a sparkling pencil skirt from ASOS on Tuesday. We're loving the Holly Jolly Christmas style, that's for sure!

