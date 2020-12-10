Holly Willoughby's flirty, sparkly skirt just stole the show on This Morning

Fiona Ward
Holly Willoughby looked gorgeous in a flirty ruffled sparkly skirt on Thursday's This Morning! See her festive outfit and ASOS heels
Another day, another festive This Morning outfit from Holly Willoughby!
The presenter looked gorgeous in another sparkling number on Thursday, choosing a flirty ruffled skirt from Wyse London, which was adorned in beautiful blue sequins.
And she finished her look with a bargain pair of jewelled heels from ASOS, which cost just £29.75 and are an incredible dupe for the cult Amini Muaddi heels - that cost upwards of £700.
Holly looked beautiful in her sequin skirt
Posting her outfit on Instagram as usual, she wrote: "Morning Thursday... chatting to the hugely talented Gemma Arterton today... see you on @thismorning at 10am... #jollyhollychristmas - skirt by @wyselondon, knitwear by @johnsmedleyknitwear, shoes by @asos."
WATCH: Holly shimmies in her festive skirt
As usual, fans quickly reacted to her latest sequinned look - with one commenting: "Can never have enough sparkles!! I'm excited to see tommorow's Cinderella outfit," and another adding: "You look gorgeous! I can't wait to watch today."
It comes after Holly stunned fans in a glittering dress from Needle and Thread on Wednesday's show. The sparkling number was perhaps a surprising choice for the morning programme, and wouldn't have looked out of place at a Christmas party!
'Poetic' heels, £29.75, ASOS
With sheer sleeves and intricate silver and rose coloured sequin embellishment, the statement 'Harlequin Rose Sequin Ballerina Dress' featured a ruffled tulle neckline, flared sleeves and a softly pleated skirt.
Sequin skirt, £195, Wyse London
Holly was clearly feeling her outfit of the day too! "Glitter galore and then add more! #hollyjollychristmas ... joined by the fabulous Nigel Havers and Julian Clary and the equally wonderful @mralfieboe and @mrmichaelball today... see you on @thismorning at 10am... Dress by @needleandthreadlondon", she wrote on Instagram.
Holly's Needle & Thread dress was a show-stopper
It doesn't stop there, as Holly also wowed in a glittery red dress from The Vampire's Wife on Monday, and a sparkling pencil skirt from ASOS on Tuesday. We're loving the Holly Jolly Christmas style, that's for sure!
