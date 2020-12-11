Holly Willoughby just wore the velvet mini dress of dreams

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Holly Willoughby's stunning velvet dress is going straight on our wish list. The presenter, 39, delighted This Morning viewers in a gorgeous black mini dress to host Friday morning's show alongside Phillip Schofield – and she looked incredible.

The blonde wowed in a Kate Spade New York dress, which she styled in the chicest way. The A-line, plunging little number boasted adorable sparkly bow detailing running down the front – how cute.

Holly teamed her 'Sequin-Bow Velvet Dress’ with a stylish ruffled shirt from one of her favourite brands, Sandro, adding a chic twist to the look and making it appropriate for daytime TV.

This Morning fans were loving Holly Willoughby's Kate Spade dress

But her amazing look didn't stop there. Holly ditched her usual heels in favour of a very glamorous new pair of stilettos. Holly's satin heels featured sparkling embellishment on the toes – Carrie Bradshaw, eat your heart out.

She explained in the caption: "Morning... it’s PANTO DAY!!!!! My pre-transformation look... dress by @katespadeny shirt by @sandroparis ... and shoes a little early Christmas present for myself by @manoloblahnik... see you on @thismorning at 10am".

WATCH: Holly Willoughby dazzles in festive sparkles

Her Instagram followers were big fans of the look. "Looking wonderful! Love the detail on the dress and shirt!", one enthused, while another shared, "Love love loving the shoes...good choice x x x".

Sequin-Bow Velvet Mini Dress, £395.00, Kate Spade New York

Holly's festive outfit choices have been seriously amazing this week. On Wednesday, the star emerged in a dazzling Needle & Thread dress that wouldn't have looked out of place at a Christmas party.

The statement 'Harlequin Rose Sequin Ballerina Dress' features sheer sleeves and intricate silver and rose coloured sequin embellishment. A ruffled tulle neckline, flared ¾ length sleeves and a softly pleated skirt make the look even more special. We're in love.

Holly's Needle & Thread dress proved hugely popular this week

The presenter donned a white ASOS midi skirt (sadly sold out) with shimmering sequin detailing on Tuesday. Our favourite look of the week has to be Monday's, however.

She opted for a glitzy red dress from cult designer brand The Vampire's Wife, which she rented from sustainable fashion platform Hurr.

