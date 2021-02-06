Amanda Holden jumps for joy in chic black lingerie The Britain's Got Talent star took to Instagram

Amanda Holden has shared three striking photos of herself posing up a storm on a metal staircase in nothing but a cropped black jumper, Calvin Klein underwear and chic black stilettos.

The Britain's Got Talent star added the same caption for each snap, writing: "You’re never fully dressed without a smile."

Needless to say, it didn't take her followers long to storm the comment section with gushing comments.

"Oh my word," wrote one.

"Wow!" gushed another, with a third adding: "Absolutely gorgeous."

Amanda shared the photos on Instagram

Amanda's photos come a day after she wowed fans again in another of her breath-taking looks.

Looking fabulous in a pair of high-waisted wide-leg jeans from Victoria Beckham, Amanda struck a leg-lengthening pose on her Instagram Story to show off her outfit on Friday.

She teamed her light wash Victoria Beckham jeans with a chic sweater vest from Zara and a white Theory shirt layered underneath, while she kept her makeup natural and glowing as usual.

Amanda always looks incredible

As for Thursday's look, the famous mum-of-two looked incredible in a pair of flared jeans - this time a bargain pair from Zara, which she teamed with a gorgeous sequin embellished blouse from Monsoon.

Sharing a slow-motion video on her Instagram, Amanda hilariously strutted along Heart's corridors to the sound of Rhinestone Cowboy by Glen Campbell, as she gave a flirty hair flip to the camera.

Captioning the clip, she wrote: "This ain’t my first #Rodeo #Thursday."

As usual, fans loved Amanda's sass, with one commenting: "Just Amanda Holden being the FASHION ICON she is." A second wrote: "Cowboy vibes." A third added: "The hair swish to brighten our day!!"

