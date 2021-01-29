Amanda Holden causes a stir in skinny jeans and power blazer combo

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Amanda Holden has been giving us serious workwear inspiration this week – and Friday was no exception. The Britain's Got Talent star wowed in yet another chic ensemble, joining fellow Heart Radio presenter Ashley Roberts as she posed up a storm in the studios.

The 49-year-old presenter looked super stylish in her smart-casual attire, teaming a pair of flattering skinny jeans with the ultimate power blazer.

Amanda set off her blue skinnies with smart, chain embellished boots, highlighting her toned legs as she showed off her outfit on her Instagram Stories.

But it was her smart Reiss blazer that really caught our eye. The chic 'Chess' tuxedo blazer boasts a smart white contrasting lapel and longline cut, with cute tortoiseshell buttons finishing off the look.

Amanda looked chic in Reiss

Dressing down the outfit, Amanda styled her power jacket with black polo neck and a gold pendant necklace.

Good news – her blazer is currently just £80 down from £250 in the Reiss sale, but it's flying off the virtual shelves so you'd better act fast.

The BGT star brightened up a dreary day with her stylish look

On Wednesday, Amanda wowed in another perfect workwear ensemble, teaming smart, high-waisted flares with a statement T-shirt.

Amanda's Jacquemus trousers and a French Connection 'Woman' slogan tee were given a casual twist thanks a pair of white trainers. So chic!

Contrasting Lapel Tuxedo Blazer, £80, Reiss

The TV star previously chatted to You magazine about her style, insisting she's all about the high street when it comes to her day to day outfits.

She explained: "If someone asks me, I like to say, 'This is from Zara.' If I admire someone’s outfit, I hate it when they say to me, 'It’s Dolce', because even I go, 'I’m not buying that – that's the school fees!'"

