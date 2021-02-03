We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Amanda Holden has paid tribute to the late Captain Sir Tom Moore with a fitting outfit choice on Wednesday. The star arrived at the Heart Radio studios in a vintage style tea dress – standing to attention and saluting the camera as she honored the NHS fundraising hero, who sadly passed away aged 100 after contracting COVID-19.

The Britain's Got Talent judge, 49, opted for a pretty floral L.K. Bennett number in bright green, featuring a contrasting, black lace collar and button-down detailing.

Amanda looked like she had stepped straight out of the 1940s in her retro look, harking back to the war. She accessorised with simple black stilettos and styled her blonde locks in loose waves.

The dress was a style departure for Amanda, who usually favours slim-fitting trousers and midi skirts over knee-grazing dresses.

Paying her respects to Sir Tom the previous evening, Amanda wrote: "This absolute joy of a man. @captainsirtom .. A National Hero who brought us all together and shone so much light in such a dark time.

Amanda looked stunning in a 1940s style dress

"His indomitable spirit and sense of humour taught us so much. .. and will live on thanks to the enormous legacy he left behind. My love goes out to his wonderful family."

She also shared a separate message on her Instagram Stories, revealing she "had the privilege" of having Sir Tom on the Heart Breakfast show a few times and was deeply saddened to hear of his passing.

Amanda paid tribute to Captain Sir Tom Moore

Amanda's dress appears to be sold out, but we've found this cute ASOS dupe for just £20. With an on-trend broderie Anglaise collar and the same vibrant print and colour as Amanda's dress, snap this up in time for spring.

The presenter has been mixing up her style this week, opting for a more casual look than usual on Tuesday.

She teamed her favourite skinny jeans from Zara with a white polo neck layered underneath a baby blue cardigan, which perfectly matched her brand new Aspinal of London handbag.

Amanda shares her taste in accessories with the Duchess of Cambridge, who is big fan of the Aspinal Midi Mayfair bag and has it in several colours.

