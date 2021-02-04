We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Amanda Holden gave us major cowboy vibes on Thursday – and we are all for it!

The Heart FM star looked incredible in a pair of leg-lengthening flared jeans from Zara, which she teamed with a gorgeous sequin embellished blouse from Monsoon.

MORE: 11 times Amanda Holden stunned us with her daring leather outfits

Sharing a slow-motion video on her Instagram, Amanda hilariously strutted along Heart's corridors to the sound of Rhinestone Cowboy by Glen Campbell, as she gave a seductive hair toss to the camera.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amanda struts in her glamorous weekly outfits

Captioning the clip, she wrote: "This ain’t my first #Rodeo #Thursday."

Fans loved Amanda's sass, with one commenting: "Just Amanda Holden being the FASHION ICON she is." A second wrote: "Cowboy vibes." A third joked: "Yeeehaaaaa Amanda! Where’s your valiant steed?"

MORE: Amanda Holden's home is a fully-fledged hotel – complete with spa and bar

MORE: Amanda Holden's favourite skincare hack is so simple yet so effective

Amanda channelled her inner cowboy for her latest low-key look

Amanda's top is the 'Sequin Military Blouse' from Monsoon, so while it's not strictly 'cowboy', thanks to the sequinned embellishment across the buttons, we can see where Amanda's interpretation came from.

The star is also doing her bit for the environment with her shirt as it is made from sustainable viscose. It's also currently on sale, reduced from £49 to just £24.50 and is still available in a majority of sizes.

Amanda's legs look endless in her Zara jeans

There's no denying that the BGT star loves Zara jeans. On Wednesday, she rocked her favourite skinny jeans from the high street store, which she teamed with a layered knit look of a white polo neck and sweet blue cardigan - which matched perfectly with her swanky new Aspinal of London handbag.

Sequin Military Blouse, £24.50, Monsoon

Amanda's latest laidback look comes after she stunned fans in a gorgeous gown at the weekend, as she revealed that she would be performing alongside Sheridan Smith during BBC Radio 2's Musicals: The Greatest Show.

Both ladies were styled by Karl Willett, who sweetly wrote on Instagram: "I love it when my clients' worlds collide @noholdenback + @sheridansmithster - both performing at @thelondonpalladium with @bbcconcertorchestra for an incredible show aiming to highlight the importance or our theatre and saving the arts!"

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.