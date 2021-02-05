﻿
Amanda Holden's leg-lengthening Victoria Beckham jeans look incredible

We love this silhouette!

Fiona Ward

Amanda Holden has been loving rocking her denim this week, and her Friday look was just as gorgeous.

Looking fabulous in a pair of high-waisted wide-leg jeans from Victoria Beckham, Amanda struck a leg-lengthening pose on her Instagram Story to show off her look.

She teamed her light wash Victoria Beckham jeans with a chic sweater vest from Zara and a white Theory shirt layered underneath, while she kept her makeup natural and glowing as usual.

amanda-jeans

Amanda looked incredible in her VB jeans

Amanda's designer jeans cost £390 from VB's eponymous fashion line, though there's limited sizes available. Mrs Beckham herself has also been loving wearing the wide-leg retro silhouette, too.

Sharing a shot of a model wearing the jeans earlier in January, she wrote: "January uniform: 70s inspired denim and relaxed shirting." Looks like Amanda got the memo!

Loading the player...


WATCH: Amanda's fun fashion transformation video!

For Thursday's look, Amanda also looked incredible in a pair of flared jeans - this time a bargain pair from Zara, which she teamed with a gorgeous sequin embellished blouse from Monsoon.

Sharing a slow-motion video on her Instagram, Amanda hilariously strutted along Heart's corridors to the sound of Rhinestone Cowboy by Glen Campbell, as she gave a flirty hair flip to the camera.

vb-jeans

Jeans, £390, Victoria Beckham

SHOP NOW

Captioning the clip, she wrote: "This ain’t my first #Rodeo #Thursday."

As usual, fans loved Amanda's sass, with one commenting: "Just Amanda Holden being the FASHION ICON she is." A second wrote: "Cowboy vibes." A third added: "The hair swish to brighten our day!!"

amanda-sheridan-gowns

Rocking a gorgeous gown at the weekend

The star's latest laidback look comes after she stunned fans in a gorgeous gown at the weekend, as she revealed that she would be performing alongside Sheridan Smith during BBC Radio 2's Musicals: The Greatest Show.

Amanda's beautiful Basil Soda dress featured a flattering one-shoulder neckline, lace details and an elegant corseted waist - plus some sheer panels to the skirt. Meanwhile, Sheridan looked incredible in a sparkling draped gown by Alexandre Vaulthier - a designer also loved by Amanda.

