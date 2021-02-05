Amanda Holden's leg-lengthening Victoria Beckham jeans look incredible

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Amanda Holden has been loving rocking her denim this week, and her Friday look was just as gorgeous.

Looking fabulous in a pair of high-waisted wide-leg jeans from Victoria Beckham, Amanda struck a leg-lengthening pose on her Instagram Story to show off her look.

MORE: 11 times Amanda Holden stunned us with her daring leather outfits

She teamed her light wash Victoria Beckham jeans with a chic sweater vest from Zara and a white Theory shirt layered underneath, while she kept her makeup natural and glowing as usual.

Amanda looked incredible in her VB jeans

Amanda's designer jeans cost £390 from VB's eponymous fashion line, though there's limited sizes available. Mrs Beckham herself has also been loving wearing the wide-leg retro silhouette, too.

MORE: Amanda Holden's favourite skincare hack is so simple yet so effective

Sharing a shot of a model wearing the jeans earlier in January, she wrote: "January uniform: 70s inspired denim and relaxed shirting." Looks like Amanda got the memo!

Loading the player...



WATCH: Amanda's fun fashion transformation video!

For Thursday's look, Amanda also looked incredible in a pair of flared jeans - this time a bargain pair from Zara, which she teamed with a gorgeous sequin embellished blouse from Monsoon.

Sharing a slow-motion video on her Instagram, Amanda hilariously strutted along Heart's corridors to the sound of Rhinestone Cowboy by Glen Campbell, as she gave a flirty hair flip to the camera.

Jeans, £390, Victoria Beckham

Captioning the clip, she wrote: "This ain’t my first #Rodeo #Thursday."

MORE: Amanda Holden's home is a fully-fledged hotel – complete with spa and bar

As usual, fans loved Amanda's sass, with one commenting: "Just Amanda Holden being the FASHION ICON she is." A second wrote: "Cowboy vibes." A third added: "The hair swish to brighten our day!!"

Rocking a gorgeous gown at the weekend

The star's latest laidback look comes after she stunned fans in a gorgeous gown at the weekend, as she revealed that she would be performing alongside Sheridan Smith during BBC Radio 2's Musicals: The Greatest Show.

Amanda's beautiful Basil Soda dress featured a flattering one-shoulder neckline, lace details and an elegant corseted waist - plus some sheer panels to the skirt. Meanwhile, Sheridan looked incredible in a sparkling draped gown by Alexandre Vaulthier - a designer also loved by Amanda.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.