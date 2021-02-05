Amanda Holden's leg-lengthening Victoria Beckham jeans look incredible

Fiona Ward
Amanda Holden rocked some leg-lengthening wide leg jeans from Victoria Beckham at Friday's Heart Radio show! See the BGT star's outfit
Amanda Holden has been loving rocking her denim this week, and her Friday look was just as gorgeous.
Looking fabulous in a pair of high-waisted wide-leg jeans from Victoria Beckham, Amanda struck a leg-lengthening pose on her Instagram Story to show off her look.
MORE: 11 times Amanda Holden stunned us with her daring leather outfits
She teamed her light wash Victoria Beckham jeans with a chic sweater vest from Zara and a white Theory shirt layered underneath, while she kept her makeup natural and glowing as usual.
Amanda looked incredible in her VB jeans
Amanda's designer jeans cost £390 from VB's eponymous fashion line, though there's limited sizes available. Mrs Beckham herself has also been loving wearing the wide-leg retro silhouette, too.
MORE: Amanda Holden's favourite skincare hack is so simple yet so effective
Sharing a shot of a model wearing the jeans earlier in January, she wrote: "January uniform: 70s inspired denim and relaxed shirting." Looks like Amanda got the memo!
WATCH: Amanda's fun fashion transformation video!
For Thursday's look, Amanda also looked incredible in a pair of flared jeans - this time a bargain pair from Zara, which she teamed with a gorgeous sequin embellished blouse from Monsoon.
Sharing a slow-motion video on her Instagram, Amanda hilariously strutted along Heart's corridors to the sound of Rhinestone Cowboy by Glen Campbell, as she gave a flirty hair flip to the camera.
Jeans, £390, Victoria Beckham
Captioning the clip, she wrote: "This ain’t my first #Rodeo #Thursday."
MORE: Amanda Holden's home is a fully-fledged hotel – complete with spa and bar
As usual, fans loved Amanda's sass, with one commenting: "Just Amanda Holden being the FASHION ICON she is." A second wrote: "Cowboy vibes." A third added: "The hair swish to brighten our day!!"
Rocking a gorgeous gown at the weekend
The star's latest laidback look comes after she stunned fans in a gorgeous gown at the weekend, as she revealed that she would be performing alongside Sheridan Smith during BBC Radio 2's Musicals: The Greatest Show.
Amanda's beautiful Basil Soda dress featured a flattering one-shoulder neckline, lace details and an elegant corseted waist - plus some sheer panels to the skirt. Meanwhile, Sheridan looked incredible in a sparkling draped gown by Alexandre Vaulthier - a designer also loved by Amanda.
HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.