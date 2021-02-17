Oti Mabuse looks gorgeous in green for new appearance The Strictly star wowed in green

Oti Mabuse has been keeping busy this month, stepping in to replace Kym Marsh on BBC's Morning Live with Gethin Jones and joining Steph's Packed Lunch this week.

The Strictly Come Dancing favourite delighted Channel 4 viewers with her Pancake Day appearance on Steph McGovern's show, looking gorgeous in green for the occasion.

The 30-year-old dancer wowed in a fitted emerald number, which she accessorised with gold hoop earrings.

Wearing her hair down loose, Oti kept her makeup simple, highlighting her pretty features with natural makeup.

The pro dancer got fans talking with her stunning appearance. One said: "Oti is on Stephs packed lunch. Turned it over. See Oti, it's stays on." Another joked: "Find you someone that looks at you like @OtiMabuse looks at her pancake".

Green is definitely Oti's colour

Oti also took to Instagram to explain the after-effects of her appearance on the show, revealed she was feeling a bit hyper from a sugar rush. She said: "What an amazing show. Please look at my eyes, I haven't had so much sugar in such a long time - we have been trying to cut the sugar out of our diets.

"Today it's Pancake Day, we had the macarons, we had the cured meat… It was so much food, it was so good! Now I have a sugar rush. it was an amazing two days."

Oti looked incredible in her Women's Health shoot

Oti has been dropping jaws with her impeccable outfits lately, and last month looked beautiful in a fitted faux leather pencil dress from Zara, which she teamed with Office ankle boots.

She has also shared a number of sizzling looks from her recent Women's Health shoot on her Instagram account.

Posing up a storm in lime green lycra bottoms and a matching crop top, the Strictly star recently wrote: "Tonight giving my first evening dance zoom fitness class at 7pm! Link in bio x but it reminds me of this amazing shoot with @womenshealthuk." How stunning does she look?

