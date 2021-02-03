Oti Mabuse sends fans wild as she poses up a storm in lime green lycra The Strictly star took to Instagram

Oti Mabuse shared the exciting news that she will be hosting her first dance class on Zoom on Wednesday, posting a fierce photo of herself to boot.

Posing up a storm for Women's Health in lime green lycra underwear bottoms and a matching top, the Strictly Come Dancing star wrote: "Tonight giving my first evening dance zoom fitness class at 7pm! Link in bio x but it reminds me of this amazing shoot with @womenshealthuk."

Strictly's Oti Mabuse shows off rare wedding picture

It wasn't long before her fans rushed to the comment section of her post to let her know just how incredible they thought she looked – with fire emojis popping up in their dozens.

Oti shared the snap on Instagram

Others left comments including: "You look stunning as always", "Mabuse you're on fire" and "Gorgeous girl."

The 30-year-old has been dropping jaws with her impeccable outfits left, right and centre lately, and last month looked beautiful in a fitted faux leather pencil dress from Zara, which she teamed with Office ankle boots.

The dancer has even been getting Strictly-level glam on her Instagram page over the last few weeks, as she continues to host online dance lessons.

The Strictly star's wardrobe game has been strong lately

Earlier in January, she rocked a one-shoulder red top with crystal embellishments and some glitzy earrings to finish the look.

A fan favourite on the popular BBC show, when she's not impressing with her outfits, Oti is sharing sweet photos of herself and her husband, fellow dancer Marius Iepure.

The couple have been happily married since 2014 after meeting during a dance trial in Germany.

To celebrate their sixth wedding anniversary last November, Oti shared a sweet picture with her other half and captioned it: "Six years today and I love you more and more each time the sun rises, happy anniversary @mariusiepure you and you and only you make me."

