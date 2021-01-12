Oti Mabuse just took power dressing to a whole new level The Strictly star looked fabulous!

Oti Mabuse took to Instagram on Tuesday to talk to her social media followers about the virtual dance classes her dance studio, Oti Mabuse Dance Studio, is offering, and the Strictly Come Dancing star wore the most fabulous outfit while she was at it.

With her new, shorter hair stylishly swept into a chic side fringe, Oti took power dressing to a whole new level, opting for a deep red, off the shoulder top that featured show-stopping crystal embellishing.

What's more, the professional dancer added a pair of chandelier-style earrings for good measure, and we have to say, Oti looked glam enough for the Blackpool ballroom dancefloor!

Oti looked so glam!

Oti debuted her new hairstyle last week, much to the delight of fans.

Posting a selfie in which she donned a funky rainbow sweatshirt, the winner of this year's Strictly glitterball wrote: "Realised I’ve been posting dog pictures which is so not like me so I thought ok I should break the pattern with a selfie and to say dance class announcement will be made tomorrow. Hope you’re all in the mood to dance again with some of your favourite online teachers and some new ones too."

Fans loved Oti's new look

Oti's extra short do features a slick curled fringe, and it wasn't long before fans took to the comment section of the professional dancer's post to gush about her hair.

Fellow Strictly star Dianne Buswell sweetly wrote: "Cute hair love that."

Another social media user added: "I love this hairstyle on you."

A third said: "You're so beautiful Oti. Your hair is lovely short really brings out your bone structure," while many more simply noted: "Love the hair."

It's been a monumental few weeks for Oti, who was crowned the winner of this year's Strictly alongside her celebrity partner, comedian Bill Bailey, for the second year running.

