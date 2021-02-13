Oti Mabuse poses up a storm next to Justin Timberlake The Strictly star took to Instagram

Oti Mabuse shared the most incredible throwback photo on Instagram on Saturday, posing up a storm in a shiny gold dress as she pouted for the camera.

Standing next to the Strictly Come Dancing star were A-listers Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendrick, and Oti revealed that the photo was taken backstage at the Graham Norton Show in 2020.

The 30-year-old South African dancer has been making headlines this week, as she is rumoured to be replacing Rita Ora on the judging panel of upcoming ITV show, The Masked Dancer.

According to reports, Oti is a firm favourite to join judges Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall and Mo Gilligan on the new The Masked Singer spin-off show which is set to air later this year.

While Rita has appeared on both series one and two of The Masked Singer, her spot on the panel for the new sister series is said to be open as she will be filming abroad for The Voice Australia when filming is scheduled to take place this summer.

However, sources have suggested that the recent controversy surrounding her 30th birthday party which broke UK lockdown rules has also put her out of favour with ITV bosses.

Instead, they hope that Oti, who last year became the first dancer to win Strictly for the second time in a row, will bring some much-admired dance expertise to the show.

It won't be the dancer's first time on a judging panel - in 2019, she appeared on the judging panel for The Greatest Dancer alongside Matthew Morrison and Cheryl.

