Oti Mabuse shows off dancer's legs in gorgeous new workout photo The Strictly Come Dancing star is a fashion icon

Oti Mabuse shared a new photo with her fans on Wednesday – and she looked fabulous!

The two-time Strictly winner took to Instagram, where she showed off her long legs in the new picture, which was taken as part of a Women's Health photoshoot.

Oti posed with one foot on a resistance band which was wrapped around her body.

She rocked an orange sleeveless top, white shorts and light blue Converse while her hair was tied up in a plait that fell over one shoulder.

The dancer captioned the lovely snap: "Dance fitness dance class again this with me and @mariusiepure at 7pm tonight.

"I’ve found a way to enjoy working out and that’s by putting music on and adding a 'kick ball change' after every squat and burpee!!! [laughing emoji].

"Join us as we go through an awesome workout and awesome tracks all from the comfort of your own homes…"

The 30-year-old's followers were quick to compliment her new look, with her co-star Karen Hauer posting fire emojis and the word: "Legs!!"

Oti shared the stunning photo with fans

Strictly's head judge Shirley Ballas responded with a heart emoji, and fellow dancer Johannes Radebe posted three starry-eyed emojis.

The talented performer's other fans also praised the picture, with their comments including: "Stunning as always," "Beautiful," and: "Go girl!"

It's just a week since Oti shared the exciting news that she would start hosting dance fitness classes on Zoom.

The Strictly star danced to victory in 2020 with Bill Bailey

She announced the change as she shared another phenomenal photo.

Posing up a storm in lime green lycra underwear bottoms and a matching top, the champion dancer wrote: "Tonight giving my first evening dance zoom fitness class at 7pm! Link in bio x but it reminds me of this amazing shoot with @womenshealthuk."

It wasn't long before her fans rushed to the comment section of her post to let her know just how incredible they thought she looked.

They wrote: "You look stunning as always", "Mabuse you're on fire" and "Gorgeous girl."

