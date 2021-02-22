Chrissy Teigen rocks the perfect girl boss WFH look for spring - and fans are going crazy over it

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Chrissy Teigen just popped up in the best quintessential look for transitioning from winter to spring - and we’re taking notes.

The Cravings cookbook author stunned in a chic look she shared on Instagram Monday, in which she stood against a wall wearing a black trench coat tucked over an ivory turtleneck and black cropped leggings. She completed the look with black sandals and an oversized brown croc bag by The Row.

Chrissy stunned in this chic WFH look

You know those days when it’s too hot for a thick knit sweater, but still too cold to wear shorts? This is perfect for that.

Chrissy rocked her shoulder-length hair sleek and straight and accessorized with thin gold hoops and gold bracelets. “Meetings (bristol farms),” she quipped in the caption.

“This look is kind of everything for me. That is all,” one fan said in the comments. “Werk!,” actor Jesse Tyler chimed in, while another wrote, “so gorgeous!”

Meanwhile, others were struck by the major move Chrissy made with the post. The model has joked in the past that she hates her feet, and she put them on full display.

“OMG you actually showed your feet! IDK why you don’t like them. I think they’re perfect,” one person wrote. “I thought you hated your feet??? Full display!! PS they’re just fine!,” another chimed in.

Back in 2018, Chrissy joked about her issues with her toes to Ellen DeGeneres on her daytime talk show. “I have horrible feet, now you’re all going to look at my feet. No please don’t,” the cooking aficionado said before sharing a joke her husband John Legend makes about them.

Chrissy also went full glam on Monday, sharing this Instagram photo in a pink mesh top

“John always says if I die…all he has to do in the morgue, instead of lifting up the sheet on the face, he’ll just do it the other way, and he can tell by my feet,” she continued. He’ll be like, ‘Yup, that’s her.’ ”

The All of Me crooner referenced the moment when he appeared on the show on Valentine’s Day last year and gave the sweetest response, calling her toes “perfectly unique”.

“You know, it’s true, my wife’s feet are unique, you know? And I am personally in love with her feet,” he said. “I love her feet a lot. And in honor of Valentine’s Day, I asked the good folks at Ellen to put together a tribute to her perfectly unique feet,” he said, as a clip set to his 2013 hit All of Me played. And it was filled with images of his wife’s feet.

“Honestly, she is literally going to kill me but I think those feet are beautiful and I love them and I want to say happy Valentine’s Day to my wife,” the singer continued.

Relationship goals for 2021? Get a man who loves you the way John loves Chrissy - and her feet.

