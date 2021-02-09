Gwen Stefani, J.Lo and Chrissy Teigen all LOVE this kaftan

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton made fans swoon when they popped up in a hilarious Super Bowl commercial together...but we couldn’t stop staring at the leopard-print kaftan she wore in it.

Gwen and Blake made fans swoon in this T-Mobile Super Bowl commercial

In the T-Mobile commercial, which pokes fun at how Gwen and Blake got together, the “Holla Back” singer sits by a pool chatting on her phone with Adam Levine, wearing a Camilla leopard-print kaftan complete with a printed collar topped with crystal embellishments.

Gwen wore a Camilla kaftan as she chatted with Adam Levine

Gwen completed the look with plenty of accessories - a choker, several gold necklaces, and leopard print earrings. She also added some pizazz with her hair, rocking it a high ponytail with half of it blonde and the other dyed half black.

“I’m ready to start dating again. I’m tired of LA guys. I’m looking for someone completely different,” Gwen says in the viral clip, before adding that she wants “someone cultured, sensitive, and not threatened by a strong, confident woman.” Because of Adam’s spotty network he hears that she is looking for someone “completely country, uncultured, and threatened by a strong, confident woman”, and hooks her up with Blake.

We loved the kaftan so much that we tracked down where to shop it.

Camilla printed silk kaftan, $454, My Theresa

Gwen is just one of many celebs that have been spotted in Camilla’s kaftan. Chrissy Teigen, Jennifer Lopez, and Vanessa Hudgens all love the brand too.

The Cravings author got glammed up at home last November wearing a silk blush pink Ziba Ziba long robe complete with feathered sleeves, which she paired with a cream turban headwrap. “Something’s cominnnn!,” she captioned her Instagram photo of the look.

This Camilla robe quickly sold out after Chrissy showed it off on Instagram

And fans swooned over it. “Do you have a new robe line coming out? Obsessed,” one follower wrote. “I love the robe,” another person chimed in. “LOVE!! That robe,” another fan replied. No surprise, it quickly sold out.

J.Lo took her look outdoors and wore a Camilla Lovers Dream Biker Jacket and Bahia Bliss kaftan, paired with a cream sunhat, stilettos, and a black face mask as she stepped out for a day in the sun.

Vanessa meanwhile, skipped the kaftan look altogether and hit the town wearing the brand’s Tropic of Neon playsuit with a black face mask and Gucci sandals. That piece sold out too.

Proof that no matter how you wear this celeb-loved brand, it makes a style statement. And if you see one you love, you should grab it. They sell out quickly.