Chrissy Teigen's fans are obsessed with son Miles' outfit in rare family photo

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s son is quite the little fashionisto. In an adorable family photo the model mom shared on Instagram Wednesday, the couple’s two-year-old son, Miles, flashes a smile wearing a navy coat topped with gold buttons over a button-down shirt.

MORE: Chrissy Teigen dances up a storm in leggy swimsuit - and the fan reaction is amazing

The duo paired his adorable look with white pants and a stand-out accessory everyone went wild over: a tiny pair of Gucci slippers. “Can’t cope with Miles’ outfit,” one person wrote, adding heart emojis. “Miles and his little Gucci slides,” another fan wrote, adding a heart emoji. “It’s Miles’ loafers for me,” another fan chimed in. Same, for us!

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's family photo revealed Miles' Gucci slippers

When we saw those cute kicks, we couldn’t help but track them down. We found a similar pair of Gucci slippers in a beige colorway below.

Gucci Kids Princetown horsebit-detail slippers, $390, Farfetch

Miles wasn’t the only one making a style statement in the snap. The rest of the family did too. Chrissy rocked a polka dot dress in the photo, and John stood by her side in a floral print button-down shirt and camel-colored suit. 4-year-old Luna, meanwhile, stood right beside Miles in princess mode again in a cream tulle dress.

“Oh my god we got a photo together,” Chrissy captioned the shot, quipping that all four of them were in the photo, smiling, and looking at the camera - a rare feat.

RELATED: Chrissy Teigen shares sizzling photo from the day she met John Legend

In case you missed it, this isn’t the first time Chrissy has given fans a flash of Miles’ Gucci wardrobe staples. Back in January, the Cravings cookbook author posted a photo of him in a Gucci print tracksuit to celebrate his 20-month-old milestone.

The photo showed the little one proudly standing next to a sign that said “Miles”, with several things about him, like he “loves cars, playing basketball, and his sister Luna.”

MORE: See why Chrissy and John made our Kind List

Something tells us he has a thing for style too. Excuse us while we go look for Miles’ slippers and tracksuit in an adult size.