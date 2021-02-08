15 black-owned fashion and beauty essentials you need on your radar

Supporting black-owned brands isn’t tied to just one month. It's a lifestyle.

MORE: 17 great Black-owned fashion and beauty brands to shop on Black Pound Day

So although we’re sharing our list of several of our favorite black-owned fashion and beauty products during Black History Month, it’s important to support these - and other black-owned brands - far past that.

Take a peek at some of the essentials you need on your radar this month and beyond. From Meghan Markle's beloved Victor Glemaud’s sleek cutout designs to Lurelly’s dreamy gowns and Liha’s luxe body butters, there's something for every beauty lover and style connoisseur below.

Victor Glemaud's cut-out designs

Meghan Markle is just one of many stars who has popped up in Victor Glemaud’s designs. The fashion designer, who launched the IN THE BLK network for black creatives last year, is known for his sleek designs and cutouts. We’re obsessed with his stylings, particularly this sleek red dress.

Victor Glemaud dress, $525, Revolve

Nubyen Activewear's leggings

We have a thing for stylish athleisure looks, so we fell in love when we spotted Nubyen Activewear’s sleek neutral and patterned designs. These sleek black leggings, which come complete with silhouette-sculpting fabric and high sheen, is just one of our faves from the brand.





Nbuyen leggings, $90, Revolve

RELATED: 12 fab Black-owned face masks you can shop now – including Meghan Markle's favourite

Riot Swim's sleek swimsuits

Minimalistic meets luxe in this LA-based brand’s swimwear collection that comes complete with high-cut neon bikinis and one-pieces, mix-and-match bottoms, plunging neutral crop tops with peek-a-boo detailing, and more. The swimsuits ooze femininity and have a sophisticated flair that

Maddox One Piece in Coconut, $91, Revolve

Unsun Mineral's glow-boosting sunscreens

Why wear regular sunscreen when you can splash on a glow? Unsun’s mineral-tinted face sunscreen gives exactly that effect, getting rid of the ashy white film effects that can occur after using some sunscreens. It hydrates skin and boosts luminescence.

Unsun Mineral Tinted Face Sunscreen, $29, Revolve

Lurelly's dreamy dresses

If you’ve ever dreamed of frolicking in a field full of flowers in a whimsical look (just us?), there’s a good chance it would probably be in one of Lurelly’s dreamy dresses. We’re smitten with the brand’s Butterfly Gown in yellow and the sultry cut-out Bianca dress in white.

Lurelly Butterfly Gown, $800, Lurelly

Stella Jean's statement-making dresses

Stella Jean’s high-end collections are more than just garments. The founder of the eponymous brand crafts inventive styles designed to “ignite cultural fabric”, and weaves her Italian and Haitian roots into each piece. Her SS21 collection recently dropped on Farfetch, but we’re also in love with this one-shoulder structured dress we found on Shopbop.

Stella Jean one-shoulder dress, $556, Shopbop

241 Cosmetics' lip glosses

You can’t go wrong with a bold red lip, and 241 Cosmetics’ Champion Lip Gloss is that bright glossy red perfect for spring. It gives the perfect splash of color - and even better, won’t smear under your mask. It's easy to see why 241 Cosmetics' collection of glosses landed on Oprah's Favorite Things list.

241 Cosmetics Champion lip gloss, $18, 241 Cosmetics

Liha's shea butter

Moisture enhancing is not just for the winter months. Skin needs a boost year-round. And that’s where Liha comes in. The brand’s Nigerian shea butter is designed to protect and regenerate the skin and is infused with vitamins A and E.

Liha gold Shea butter, $30, Net-a-Porter

Jessica Rich's dreamy stilettos

Cardi B, Jennifer Lopez, and Kim Kardashian are just a few of the stars that have rocked Jessica Rich’s sky-high stilettos. The brand features a variety of elevated staple heels, and statement-making stiletto pumps and sandals. We have a thing for the Drip Sandal metallic - a black snakeskin stiletto sandal complete with a gold strap and gold heels.

Jessica Rich, $215, Drip Sandal Metallic, Jessica Rich

Homebody's colorful CBD soaks

These colorful CBD-infused bath soaks are nothing short of addictive and are designed to help relax, soothe, and heal the body. The Amethyst + Alchemist variety and I Rose Above It are just a couple of our faves in the collection. They smell amazing and will add a splash of color to your bath too.

Homebody Amethyst + Alchemist Soak, $42, Revolve

KNC Beauty's eye masks

If you’ve seen an influencer rocking gold, star-emblazoned eye masks on Instagram, there’s a good chance they’re by KNC Beauty. Founded by Kristin Noel Crawley, the beauty brand’s budget-friendly and Instagram-perfect eye masks, lip masks, and lip scrubs are designed to banish puffy eyes and moisturize puckers and have gained it a cult following.

KNC Beauty retinol-infused eye mask 5 pack, $25, Revolve

Golde's face masks

Golde is a wellness brand that enhances beauty from the inside and out with its collection of superfoods, masks, and more. Golde recently landed shelf space at Target and launched its new Super-Ades line, a collection of superfoods blended with functional ingredients that are worth a try. Aside from Super-Ades, Golde’s Papaya Bright Face Mask is one of its star products - and beauty fans can't stop raving about it.

Golde Papaya Bright Face Mask, $34, Sephora

Nroda's standout sunnies

We love a unique pair of shades for any time of the year, and Nroda’s collection of standout sunnies fits that bill. When you slip on a pair of the brand’s shades, you make a style statement. There are so many sunglasses we love in their collections, but the rhinestone-topped, cat eye Peepin’ You Sunnies is one of our faves.

Nroda Peepin’ You Sunnies in Cherry, $88, Nroda

Coco and Breezy's staycation shades

Coco and Breezy oversized shades give us vacation vibes, and we’ll soak those up even if we’re sitting at home. The brand’s glam shades and opticals are so popular that they sell out quickly, and for good reason. They’re innovative, stylish, and are exactly the type of shade we like to throw when we’re protecting our eyes from the sun.

Coco and Breezy Amazonian Square Sunglasses, $285, Nordstrom

54 Thrones' luxe body butters

Oprah swears by these luxe body butters, and one touch of it on your skin will show you why. The Beauty Butters are infused with two types of Shea Butter and nourishing plant botanicals for extra hydration. They smell really good too, with scents like Egyptian Lavender and Moroccan Mint, Moroccon Blue Tansy, and Egyptian Blue Chamomile.





54 Thrones Full-Size African Beauty Butter Set, $80, Nordstrom

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.