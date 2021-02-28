Beyoncé stuns in jaw-dropping red dress in emotional video with mother The singer choked up in the sweet throwback clip that moved fans - and Tina.

Beyoncé has been setting the bar for glam style for as long as we can remember.

Such was the case even as we looked over a decade back at a touching video of the Ivy Park mogul sitting side-by-side with her mom in a living room for an interview with Access Hollywood about their now-defunct House of Dereon clothing line.

Beyoncé' gets emotional as she talks to Access Hollywood about her relationship with her mom

In the clip that Beyoncé's mother, Tina Knowles shared Saturday, the Black is King star dazzles in a body-hugging red midi dress with a plunging neckline. She completed the look with layered gold necklaces.

"I always say that my goal is to grow up and be like my mother," Beyoncé says in the video. "And I would love my daughter to feel about me the way I feel about my mom, because I love her so much."

The Black Parade songstress got choked up as she talked about her admiration for her mother, adding, "I’m trying not to cry, but she is the perfect mother." She continued, "She is the perfect amount of friend, and she teaches me things and corrects. I’m very blessed to be able to work with my mother. It’s a beautiful thing that she still is my best friend and it’s a dream for me to work with her."

Tina was moved by the clip, which the outlet posted Friday on Instagram. "Wow my Bey sent this to me, someone sent it to her. This made me cry! Tears of joy of course !," she captioned the Instagram video.

Beyoncé's mother sang her praises too, saying, "How did I get so blessed?"

“The feeling is so mutual! How did I get so blessed? We are at a shoot for our now-defunct House of Dereon clothing line both wearing our designs, My Mom’s photo is on the wall so it means even more to me I can’t stop the tears !!!. Repost from @accessonline.”

Celebrities and fans were moved too and flocked to Tina's comments to sing the mother of two's praises as well. "You deserve all the flowers, Tina. You’re such an amazing human being!", Octavia Spencer wrote. "Tina, you are an amazing mother and friend and just a beautiful soul!! Like mother like daughter. I love you", famed jewelry designer Lorraine Schwartz added.

So sweet!

Tina stunned in an Icy Park crop top and leggings set that Beyoncé wore in a campaign shoot

Tina went on to share a video of herself showing off her incredible figure in a matching red Ivy Park x Adidas Icy Park set that Beyoncé wore in one of her Icy Park campaign shots. “I’m feeling Icy in my Ivy Park,” Tina said as she modeled the printed athleisure long-sleeved crop top and leggings in front of a mirror.

She looks it too - and considering she’s Beyoncé’s mom, we’re not the least bit surprised.

