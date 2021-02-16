Beyoncé gave Taraji P. Henson the Valentine’s Day gift we all wanted

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Beyoncé is making dreams come true with one single box.

The Ivy Park mogul surprised Taraji P. Henson with the Valentine’s Day gift we all wanted - a printed box full of goodies from the brand’s upcoming Adidas x Icy Park collection.

Taraji shared a video of herself unboxing the upcoming Icy Park collection

In a clip the Coffee & Kareem star shared Sunday, she can be seen walking out of her home wearing a black sweatsuit fittingly emblazoned with ‘I’m good on any MLK Blvd’ (a lyric from Beyonce and Jay-Z’s Black Effect). She gasped as soon as she saw the huge box in her front yard.

“Is this from who I think it is?", Taraji said as she spotted the box. “That’s what it looks like...Beyoncé I love you so much,” she said as she opened the lid. The thesp went on to pull out a printed garment bag with clothes from the collection inside, as well as printed athleisure ensembles, sneakers, a blue fur coat topped with an Adidas Logo, and more.

“I need to go somewhere,” Taraji said as she pulled out a pair of orange puffed gloves. “I need to go to Big Bear or something." But the box wasn’t the only surprise. An assistant brought out a gift that everyone has been raving about - another pair of high-top sneakers completely encased in ice.

Adidas x Ivy Park collection matching pink set

"This is art. I don’t want it to ever melt,” Taraji said as she leaned over it. "THANK YOU @BEYONCE 🐝!! I can’t wait to wear @weareivypark’s new ICY PARK collection🧊! This is EVERYTHING. #ICYPARK drops Feb. 19 😎 #IVYPARK #adidasxIVYPARK," Taraji captioned the unboxing video.

Needless to say, her fans went wild in the comments. “Ivy on Ice. Talk about marketing... This is EVERYTHING,” one fan wrote. “I don’t know which was better- your sincere excitement or the gesture. Ok it was both! The good energy was everything,” another chimed in.

The Adidas x Ivy Park collection Icy Park launches Friday at 4 p.m. EST.

Speaking of Valentine’s Day, Beyoncé shared the sweetest video Monday that gave a glimpse into her own Valentine’s Day with her family.

Beyoncé shared a glimpse into her dreamy Valentine's Day

The Black Parade songstress can be seen wearing a body-hugging, red leather skirt with a white button-down blouse, red stiletto pumps, and a red handbag as she enjoyed a night out with Jay Z.

She completed the look with red shades, a choker, and chandelier earrings. The video includes a series of photos played over Outkast’s Valentine’s Day that shows Bey giving her daughter blue a kiss, three Valentine’s Day gift bags, plenty of red and pink roses, sweet treats, and an adorable painting Blue created.

Happy Valentine’s Day indeed.

