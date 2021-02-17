Beyoncé shimmies with daughter Blue Ivy in new Icy Park video - and everyone is going crazy over it

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Beyoncé knows how to tease a collection - and make us cross our fingers for a new visual film/album at the same time.

After weeks of giving us glimpses of the upcoming Icy Park collection, Beyoncé dropped another video Wednesday that showed every shoe in it. And she did so while shimmying in a printed bra top that she paired with matching shorts and pants, and a matching coat.

Watch Bey show off every shoe in the new Icy Park collection

The Ivy Park mogul rocked the brand’s Super Sleek Iceberg boot, the Super Sleek low-top Brick, and the Frost trainer as she body rolled and struck fierce poses in between models styled in Icy Park from head to toe.

And that was just the beginning.

In the video set against a plain backdrop, the shoes and ensembles took center stage, as rapper Gucci Mane stepped out wearing Ivy Park’s super sleek Iceberg boot with a white hooded puffer coat and white pants.

Hailey Beiber appeared too, strolling out in the Super Sleek Brick wearing a blue mini dress and a bucket. She went on to twirl back out in the collection’s Ultra Boost powder sneakers paired with a light blue crop top and matching blue joggers.

Beyoncé slays in a matching Icy Park set

“Ohh you giving promo promo,” one follower wrote, adding a fire emojis. “You really just made it snow everywhere so we had to buy your snow boots,” one fan quipped. And another summed up our sentiments with one word: “EVERYTHING!!!!”

It was the first peek at all five of the Icy Park shoes - the Ultra Boost, Form Lo, Forum Mid, Super Sleek Ivy Park sneakers, and Super Sleek Boot. But there was a new star of the campaign who showed up in another Ivy Park video (via Page Six). In It, Bey's 9-year-old daughter Blue Ivy strikes several poses wearing clothes from the collection. And nails it, naturally.

Blue Ivy showed off her modeling skills in new Icy Park campaign photos

As for what we can expect from the collection, it looks like everything we need for our next ski trip (or just a winter pandemic walk around the block) - metallic puffer coats, snowsuits, icy white sweatsuits, printed athleisure ensembles, and more.

The collection drops Friday at 4 p.m. EST. We cannot wait.

