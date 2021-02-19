Beyoncé’s new Icy Park collection has officially launched - 5 things to shop before it sells out

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

The new Ivy Park x Adidas Icy Park collection has officially arrived - and it was worth the wait.

RELATED: Beyoncé wows in mini dress and stilettos - and sparks fan reaction

After weeks of Beyoncé teasing the new winter collection with dreamy snow-capped videos and fierce photos, Icy Park finally dropped today at 4 pm, and it’s already selling out fast.

The collection is exclusively available on Adidas.com today, but will be available in-store and at select retailers globally – including ASOS, SSENSE and Nordstrom – on February 20.

Beyonce’ stunned in this Icy Park monochromatic bodysuit, puffer scarf and puffer gloves

Ahead of the drop, Beyoncé released a new video Wednesday that revealed every shoe in the collection. And she did so while shimmying in a printed bra top that she paired with matching shorts and pants, and a matching coat. Hailey Bieber and Gucci Mane also appeared in the clip wearing head-to-toe Icy Park.

With fans exclaiming in Beyoncé’s comments for nearly a month that the collection was going to take all of their money, it’s no surprise that the winter-perfect looks are selling quickly.

Here are the five things you need to shop before it sells out:

Icy Park cropped pink crop top and high waist leggings, Adidas

Icy Park convertible puffer coat, Adidas

Icy Park Super Sleek Iceberg Boot, Adidas

Icy Park printed bra top and high waist leggings, Adidas

Icy Park white jumpsuit, Adidas

The Icy Park collection marks the third Adidas x Ivy Park collab, and brings the "streets to the slopes, infusing alpine-ready silhouettes with classic streetwear elements to deliver an array of apparel, footwear, and accessories that champion all forms of creative self-expression," per Adidas.

It includes everything we need for our next ski trip (or just a winter pandemic walk around the block), including metallic puffer coats, snowsuits, icy white sweatsuits, printed athleisure ensembles, and more. Sizes range from XXXS – 4X with prices starting at $30 for accessories to $850 for outerwear.

MORE: Beyoncé reveals first look at new Icy Park collection - and we want everything in it

Ahead of the launch on Wednesday, Beyoncé dropped another video that revealed every shoe in the collection for the first time. And she did so while shimmying in a printed bra top that she paired with matching shorts and pants, and a matching coat.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Bey, Hailey Bieber and Gucci Mane show off the Icy Park collection

The Ivy Park mogul rocked the brand’s Super Sleek Iceberg boot, the Super Sleek low-top Brick, and the Frost trainer as she body rolled and struck fierce poses in between models styled in Icy Park from head-to-toe.

RELATED: Beyoncé gave Taraji P. Henson the Valentine’s Day gift we all wanted

And that was just the beginning. The Black Parade singer’s 9-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy, also made an appearance in a separate video, dancing with her mom in a printed Icy Park ensemble complete with a matching bucket hat.

Further proving that she is a star in the making.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.