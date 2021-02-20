Beyoncé makes jaws drop with her latest look - and everyone is saying the same thing

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

This is one of the many reasons why the Beyhive calls Beyonce' Queen Bey.

The Ivy Park mogul who has nearly broke the internet over the past few weeks with posts of herself showing plenty of skin wearing her new Icy Park collection, took things a step further when she shared over fifty images of herself rocking nearly every look in it.

Fans went wild when Beyoncé shared over 50 photos of herself wearing the Icy Park collection

Beyoncé posted the photos in a series of posts over the weekend, wrapping things up on Sunday with images of herself wearing a bum-baring latex bodysuit paired with matching over-the-knee boots, a puffer scarf, a matching bucket hat, a printed jacket, and matching zip-up pants.

In the series of monochromatic looks in the snaps, the Black Parade songstress strikes fierce poses in additional looks paired with the latex bodysuit, sporting it on its own with boots again, and then switching things up with printed red high-waist leggings teamed up with a matching bra top, as well as a matching printed skirt, jacket, and a bucket hat.

“Does the body come with the clothes sis?,” one fan asked, in the comments of one of the many photo posts. “Still the baddest ever!!,” another chimed in, while others raved about how incredible Beyonce’ looked. Still, many more replied with the same comment: “Ma’am you have sold out.”

Not long after the collection dropped on Adidas’s website Friday, the entire collection started selling out lightning fast, and that continued as it dropped on SSENSE.COM and ASOS Saturday.

The Adidas x Icy Park Reflective Suit is the only piece we've seen with all sizes left.

Still, there are some pieces and sizes left, albeit very few. One of the most expensive pieces on the site, the $850 Reflective Flight Suit is still on Adidas’s site with all of its sizes left and it appears to be the only one that has every size available.

Icy Park Reflective Suit, $850, Adidas

But act fast if you want the suit. There's no telling when it will sell out too. Everything else has either sold out or is close to selling out on Adidas and every other site.

Further proof that the Beyhive doesn’t play with its support of their queen.

