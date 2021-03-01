Catherine Zeta-Jones & Michael Douglas lead the loved-up couples at the Golden Globes The Hollywood A-listers were on hand to present the awards

One thing we always look forward to about the Golden Globes is seeing Hollywood's finest couples parading down the red carpet. While the 78th annual ceremony looked a little different this year, several famous faces were in attendance at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles as well as other presenters tuning in virtually to help bestow the prizes upon the winners, who were celebrating at home.

From Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas to Kevin Bacon & Kyra Segwick, here are some of the sweetest couples at the 2021 ceremony…

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas were on presenting duties on Sunday night, looking loved up as they arrived at The Beverly Hilton. Welsh beauty Catherine, 51, wowed in an elegant black dress with a thigh-high split, while Michael, 76, looked dapper in a sombre suit. The couple, who wed in 2000 and share children Carys and Dilan together, posed arm-in-arm on the red carpet.

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Segwick

Kevin Bacon and his wife Kyra Segwick were also in attendance, looking loved up as ever. Kyra, 55, wowed in a stunning champagne-coloured jumpsuit while Kevin got suited and booted for the occasion. The night marked a special reunion for the pair since Kevin had been staying at their family's Connecticut farm while Kyra was residing at their family home in Los Angeles due to conflicting work commitments. Kevin and Kyra, who tied the knot in 1988, are one of Hollywood's most longstanding couples and raise two children together.

Isla Fisher and Sasha Baron Cohen

Isla Fisher was supporting husband Sacha Baron Cohen for his big night. The actor was nominated in three categories, Best Actor in a Comedy and Best Producer for Borat Subsequent MovieFilm. He also earned a nod for Best Supporting Actor for his role in The Trial of the Chicago 7. Isla looked incredible in a hot pink Alex Perry dress teamed with Stuart Weitzman shoes. The petite actress cosied up to her handsome hubby, who was rocking a navy suit for the virtual awards presentation.

