Salma Hayek floored us in a gorgeous Grecian gown at the Golden Globes The Bliss actress looked incredible

Salma Hayek never disappoints when it comes to her fashion, and her 2021 Golden Globes look was certainly one to remember. The actress dropped jaws in bold red when she arrived at the Beverly Hilton on Sunday, ensuring she took centre stage.

The Bliss star, 54, turned up the heat in her vibrant gown, which featured a striking asymmetric neckline, wrap waist and flowing Grecian-style fabric.

She accessorised with sparkling diamond jewellery and styled her brunette hair in pretty loose waves.

Salma arrived with Sterling K. Brown

Salma completed her sultry look with a smokey makeup look, complete with fluttery lashes and a soft nude lip. Stunning!

The actress was on hand to help present the awards, joining the likes of Kate Hudson, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Angela Bassett to dish out the prizes to the winners, who are dialling in from home.

Rather than a red carpet adorned with A-Listers dressed to the nines, the stars will be appearing via video links and the show will have a limited studio audience of frontline and essential workers.

The actress looked beautiful in her bold red gown

The 78th annual Golden Globes awards will see Tina Fey and Amy Poehler hosting from opposite coasts. Tina will present live from the Rainbow Room in New York City while Amy will appear from the home of the Golden Globes at the Los Angeles Beverly Hilton.

Popular shows such as The Crown, Emily in Paris, Normal People and The Undoing are just some of the titles nominated, while movies like Mank, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and Promising Young Woman are also nominated.

The actors and actresses hoping to win big include Hugh Grant, Viola Davis, Carey Mulligan, Sacha Baron Cohen and plenty more.

