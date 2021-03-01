Angela Bassett dazzles with thigh-high slit at Golden Globes - further proves she's ageless

When Angela Bassett was announced as a Golden Globes presenter, we knew she would slay the red carpet (even in a pandemic)...and she did not disappoint.

MORE: Everything you need to know about the 2021 Golden Globe Awards

The stunning 62-year-old actress wowed as she gave fans a glimpse of her awards ceremony look Sunday, wearing a purple Dolce & Gabbana gown complete with feathered detailing that wrapped around the strapless dress like a feathered boa.

Angela stunned in a Dolce & Gabbana gown

Angela’s stylist, Jennifer Austin, completed the look with Graziela Gems rings and drop earrings, and the thesp’s hair was slicked hair back into a long braid. The 9-1-1 star struck a fierce pose in a room with black-and-white checkered floors and showed off her leg as she revealed the thigh-slit in the dress.

Does she ever age you ask? The answer is no.

MORE: The best 2021 Golden Globes gowns!

It was tough to know how stars would treat this year’s fashion moment, given the virtual circumstances, but they’ve wowed us with their red carpet-worthy looks ahead of tonight’s ceremony. And we still haven’t seen them all just yet.

Andra Day wows in Chanel

Some, like presenter Margot Robbie, who wore a black and white tiered Chanel dress, posed on a red carpet on site. While others, like Cynthia Erivo, who wowed us in a yellow Valentino dress and metallic platform heels, showed off their looks off-site.

Meanwhile, Elle Fanning made our jaws drop when she showed off the train on her icy Gucci gown as she stood against a white backdrop. The actress completed the look with Fred Leighton jewels.

Elle Fanning stunned in an icy Gucci gown

Best Actress and Best Original Song nominee Andra Day was radiant as well in a dreamy Chanel gown and jewelry, and Amanda Seyfried wowed in a stunning coral gown by Oscar De La Renta, teamed with glossy Hollywood waves and glowing porcelain skin.

Keep an eye on our fashion roundups for more standout looks from the night!