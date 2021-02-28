January Jones left her Instagram followers in awe on Sunday when she shared an unbelievable throwback to the 2011 Golden Globes ceremony. The star juxtaposed the old photograph with her wearing the very same dress this weekend – and she hasn't aged a day!

The actress, 43, wowed in the exact same red Versace gown, featuring daring cut-outs on the sides and an extreme plunging neckline.

The plissé dress fit her like a glove in both images, with the only noticeable difference being her hair. In the first red carpet snap, the Mad Men actress' blonde locks are styled in old Hollywood waves, with a slick of scarlet lipstick completing her look.

January Jones can still fit in her iconic Versace dress

In the new picture, January opted for a more laidback beauty look, wearing her blonde bob down in tousled waves and sporting minimal makeup.

Captioning the pictures, she wrote: "10yrs later and it still, (sorta), fits." January added several more comments on her Instagram Stories, calling the Versace number her "dream dress" and joking that doughnuts are "part of the problem. Also had a child".

January hasn't aged a day since the 2011 Golden Globes!

Her fans were stunned by the photos, with one sharing: "You look even better". Another commented: "So! You don’t age. Wow!!" while a third branded her: "Arguably more stunning". We have to agree – she looks just as beautiful in both!

The 78th annual Golden Globes ceremony will look a little different this year. The awards will see Tina Fey and Amy Poehler hosting from opposite coasts. Tina will present live from the Rainbow Room in New York City while Amy will appear from the home of the Golden Globes at the Los Angeles Beverly Hilton.

The Mad Men star joked that her old dress "sorta" fits

Popular shows such as The Crown, Emily in Paris, Normal People and The Undoing are just some of the titles nominated, while movies like Mank, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and Promising Young Woman were also given nods.

The actors and actresses hoping to win big include Hugh Grant, Viola Davis, Carey Mulligan, Sacha Baron Cohen and plenty more.

