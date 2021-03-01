The Crown's Emma Corrin breaks with Golden Globes style tradition – see photo The Crown actress was every inch the style icon

Emma Corrin has firmly established herself as a style icon since her meteoric rise to fame in The Crown. It came as no surprise, therefore, that the Princess Diana actress' 2021 Golden Globes look was every bit as iconic as her on-screen alter-ego's trailblazing sense of style.

The young actress, 25, broke with style conventions by donning a tailored beige suit and trainers for a remote photoshoot ahead of the virtual event.

Embracing the tomboy vibe, Emma - who is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama - pulled her look together with a crisp blue shirt and a pair of statement cross earrings.

The star was seen posing on a sofa, playing with gold confetti-filled balloons in the glamorous shot.

We imagine Emma has been taking style notes from the late Princess Diana and her royal rule-breaking love of wearing menswear.

Prince William and Harry's mother became synonymous with fashion risk-taking; a fan of boxy blazers, tuxedo suits and famously the first woman in the royal family to wear trousers to an evening event, Diana was the queen of androgynous style.

The 78th annual Golden Globes ceremony looks a little different this year. The awards will see Tina Fey and Amy Poehler hosting from opposite coasts. Tina will present live from the Rainbow Room in New York City while Amy will appear from the home of the Golden Globes at the Los Angeles Beverly Hilton.

Princess Diana was also a fan of an androgynous look

Popular shows such as The Crown, Emily in Paris, Normal People and The Undoing are just some of the titles nominated, while movies like Mank, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and Promising Young Woman are also nominated.

The actors and actresses hoping to win big include Hugh Grant, Viola Davis, Carey Mulligan, Sacha Baron Cohen and plenty more.

